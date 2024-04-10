KC Chiefs’ Rashee Rice faces 8 criminal charges related to Dallas highway racing crash

Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Kansas City Chiefs football player Rashee Rice in relation to a highway racing crash in the city March 30, authorities announced in a news release Wednesday.

Two vehicles rented by Rice were involved in the crash, a Lamborghini and a Corvette, according to his attorney and police. The crash injured at least four people, sending two to the hospital.

Rice is facing eight charges, according to police: six counts of collision causing bodily injury, one count of collision causing serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

Texas State Sen. Royce West, Rice’s attorney, did not immediately respond to a Star-Telegram phone call requesting comment Wednesday afternoon.

Another man, 21-year-old Theodore Knox, is also facing the same eight charges resulting from the crash, according to the news release from police.

Knox was driving the Corvette, while Rice was driving the Lamborghini, according to police.

Rice, the 23-year-old wide receiver from Richland Hills, and Knox are not yet in police custody, according to the release.

The passengers who were in the two sports cars won’t be charged, police said.

The crash happened on North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:25 p.m., according to police. The Corvette and Lamborghini appeared to be racing down the highway when Rice lost control on the left shoulder and hit the median wall, investigators have said. The Lamborghini and Corvette both veered into other lanes and struck multiple vehicles, police said.

After the crash, everyone in the two racing vehicles got out in the middle of the highway and fled, according to Dallas police. Dash-camera video obtained by WFAA-TV showed the crash happening.

West declined to answer a reporter’s question at an April 4 news conference about why Rice and others with him left the scene of the crash. West repeated several times that Rice’s life and career shouldn’t be defined by this incident, which he called a mistake.

“Here you have a young man, 23 years old, never been involved in anything like this,” West said. “People were injured, his heart goes out to them, and he’s watching his whole life play out in the media … and then his career also, but basically his whole life. Again, don’t judge him just based on this incident.”

Marc Lenahan, an attorney representing one woman injured in the crash, told the Star-Telegram he trusts West intends to follow through on the promise to make the victims whole, at least to the best of Rice’s ability.

Exemplary damages, which in lawsuits are meant to discourage others from taking similar actions, typically have a legal limit. But there are some cases where that limit doesn’t apply.

Lenahan said that criminal charges such as aggravated assault could mean that lawsuits would become too expensive for Rice to pay. Injuries to children also would eliminate the statutory limits for exemplary damages, he said.