2024 NFL Draft: Houston Texans make Round 3 trade with Eagles

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans have made their first picks for the 2024 NFL Draft!

With the 42nd and 59th pick overall in Round 2, the Texans selected cornerback Kamari Lassiter from the University of Georgia and offensive tackle Blake Fisher from Notre Dame.

Lassiter says he always wanted to go to the Texans and says getting drafted to the Houston team was "surreal." According to FOX 26 Sports Director Will Kunkel, Lassiter likes how Houston is a young team and feels he will be able to fit in.

The Texans traded with the Philadelphia Eagles their No. 86 and No. 123 picks to move up to the 78th pick and selected safety Calen Bullock from The University of Southern California.

Bullock shared he remembered the positive vibe from his visit with the Texans. "I'm going to be the best person, on and off the field. Always."

The safety previously played defensive back and wide receiver growing up.

Kunkel says Lassiter's message to Texans fans is that they’re getting a player who "hates losing more than he loves winning."

The Texans still have the following picks to make for the Draft.

Round 4 - 127th overall pick

Round 6 - 188th and 189th overall pick

Round 7 - 238th and 247th overall pick

It is possible for some of the picks to be traded.