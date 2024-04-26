2024 NFL draft: Georgia tight end Brock Bowers goes No. 13 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Georgia Bulldogs have officially seen their first player off the board in the 2024 NFL draft, as tight end Brock Bowers has been drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders with the 13th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Bowers burst onto the scene in his freshman year at Georgia, recording six catches in his opening game against Clemson and taking the starting job from current Steelers tight end Darnell Washington. Bowers provides numerous dimensions to his game as an offensive weapon. Over three seasons with the Bulldogs, he recorded 175 catches for 2,538 yards and 26 touchdowns. He would also add 19 carries for 193 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, showcasing the uncharacteristic athleticism that sets him apart from other tight ends.

He racked up accolades during his time at Georgia, winning the John Mackey award for the best tight end in the nation back-to-back in 2022 and 2023. He was a three-time all-SEC tight end and would be named a second-team All-American in 2021, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a unanimous All-American in 2023.

Bowers will join Michael Mayer, a second-round tight end drafted by the Raiders a year ago, in their tight end room, and will provide an immediate offensive weapon for first-year head coach Antonio Pierce. The move will also reunite Bowers with his former Bulldog teammate in Zamir White.

