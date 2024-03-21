2024 NCAA Tournament: Predictions, picks odds for Arizona vs. Long Beach State game

The Arizona Wildcats' road to the Final Four in their namesake state starts in Salt Lake City with a date against Long Beach State in the opening round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

The Wildcats have had time to lick their wounds after falling in the semi-finals of the last Pac-12 tournament at the hands of eventual champions Oregon 69-57. Arizona has not lost two consecutive games this season.

The Beach — or the Dirtbags for the locals — took home the Big West's automatic bid, prevailing over the UC Davis Aggies in the conference championship game 74-70.

Arizona's stumble was not enough to knock them out of the No. 2 slot in the West but the Wildcats were a No. 2 seed in 2023 but were upset by No. 15 Princeton.

Long Beach State know that the tournament will be the last dance with head coach Dan Morrison as the school announced that his tenure would end when the team's season did.

Here's everything you need to know about Arizona and Long Beach State, including predictions, odds and how to watch.

Arizona vs. Long Beach State predictions

USA TODAY Sportsbookwire: Arizona 89-67 Long Beach State

"The Wildcats record 12.2 more points per game (87.9) than the Beach give up (75.7)."

The Arizona Republic Tyler Palmateer: Arizona 95-70 Long Beach State

"Lloyd has yet to lose two games in a row in three seasons as Arizona's coach, and that trend continues. Arizona defeats Long Beach State, 95-70, behind a big game from Love and a dominant performance inside from Oumar Ball (13.1 ppg 10.1 rpg)."

FOX Sports: Arizona 89-67 Long Beach State

Fox Sports' model, which is based off of betting statistics, implies that the Wildcats will beat the Beach by double digits.

ESPN: Arizona

The Worldwide Leader's Matchup Predictor gives the Wildcats an 97.7% chance of winning.

Arizona vs. Long Beach State: Odds, spread and lines for March Madness

Arizona is the favorite to defeat Long Beach State in Thursday's March Madness matchup according to the BetMGM college basketball odds.

Spread: Arizona (-20.5)

Moneyline: Arizona (-3,000); Long Beach State (+1,300)

Over/under: 162.5

Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts after a play against the Oregon Ducks in the first half of a semifinal game during the Pac-12 Conference basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on March 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to watch Arizona vs. Long Beach State: TV, streaming and schedule

When: Thursday, March 21 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: TBS

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

