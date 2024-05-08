We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

2024 NBA Playoffs second round schedule: How to watch tonight's games, where to stream and more

Nikola Jokic #15 and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight during the second round of the NBA Playoffs. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! After an action-packed first round, the NBA Playoffs continue in the second round tonight with Game 2 for the No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers. The Knicks vs. Pacers game will air on TNT tonight, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.

When are the NBA playoffs?

The first round of the NBA playoffs concluded on Sunday. Now, the action continues in the second round. Next up? Game 2 for the No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers (8 p.m. on TNT).

What channel are the NBA playoffs on?

The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.

How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:

DirecTV Choice Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at DirecTV

Fubo Elite Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV Try free at Fubo

YouTube TV Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV Try free at YouTube

(Max) Max + B/R Sports Stream live games on TNT Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV. $9.99/month at Max

NBA playoffs schedule:

All times Eastern

Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Game 2: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 8 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, May 9, 2024

Friday, May 10, 2024

Game 3: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, May 11, 2024

Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Game 4: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 8 p.m. (TNT)

When do the NBA Finals start?

The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.

What channel are the NBA Finals on?

The NBA Finals will air on ABC.

2024 NBA Finals schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, June 6

Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Sunday, June 9

Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)

Wednesday, June 12

Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Friday, June 14

Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, June 17

Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Thursday, June 20

Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*

Sunday, June 23

Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*

*if necessary

More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:

NBA League Pass Stream select NBA Playoff games $14.99/month at NBA

Sling TV Orange & Blue Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT $30 for your first month at Sling