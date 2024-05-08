2024 NBA Playoffs second round schedule: How to watch tonight's games, where to stream and more
The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! After an action-packed first round, the NBA Playoffs continue in the second round tonight with Game 2 for the No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers. The Knicks vs. Pacers game will air on TNT tonight, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.
When are the NBA playoffs?
The first round of the NBA playoffs concluded on Sunday. Now, the action continues in the second round. Next up? Game 2 for the No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers (8 p.m. on TNT).
What channel are the NBA playoffs on?
The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.
How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Fubo Elite
Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
NBA playoffs schedule:
All times Eastern
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Game 2: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 8 p.m. (TNT)
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Game 2: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 2 No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks - Time TBD (ESPN)
Friday, May 10, 2024
Game 3: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 3: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Saturday, May 11, 2024
Game 3: No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. No. 5 Dallas Mavericks - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 3: No. 1 Boston Celtics vs. No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers - 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, May 12, 2024
Game 4: No. 2 New York Knicks vs. No. 6 Indiana Pacers - 3:30 p.m. (ABC)
Game 4: No. 2 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 3 Minnesota Timberwolves - 8 p.m. (TNT)
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.
What channel are the NBA Finals on?
The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
2024 NBA Finals schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, June 6
Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9
Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, June 12
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, June 14
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, June 17
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Thursday, June 20
Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Sunday, June 23
Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*
*if necessary
More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:
NBA League Pass
Stream select NBA Playoff games
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, plus get ESPN+