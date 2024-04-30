2024 NBA Playoffs: How to watch tonight's games, full schedule and more
The 2024 NBA Playoffs are in full swing! The action continues tonight with Game 5 for the 76ers vs. Knicks, Magic vs. Cavaliers and Pacers vs. Bucks. Denver beat the LA Lakers in Game 5 Monday evening, ending the Lakers NBA Playoff journey 4-1. The Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns 122-116 in their final face-off on Sunday, winning their first playoff series since 2004. For every other NBA Playoff team, the battle continues this week. Are you ready to watch? Here’s everything you need to know about tuning in to the NBA Playoffs tonight, including the full playoff schedule, NBA finals info and more.
When are the NBA playoffs?
The NBA playoffs are ongoing. Next up? 76ers vs. Knicks at 7 p.m. on TNT, Magic vs. Cavaliers at 8 p.m. on NBA TV and Pacers vs. Bucks at 9:30 p.m. on TNT.
What channel are the NBA playoffs on?
The NBA playoffs will air across ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV.
How to watch the NBA playoffs without cable:
DirecTV Choice
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Fubo Elite
Watch ESPN, ABC, NBA TV
YouTube TV
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT, NBA TV
Max has been "the one to watch" for entertainment fans for quite some time, but now, it's drawing sports fans in, too. For a limited time, Max subscribers can get the new B/R Sports add-on totally free. That includes live NBA games on TBS, TNT, and truTV.
NBA League Pass
Stream select NBA Playoff games
NBA playoffs schedule:
All times Eastern
Tuesday, Apr. 30
Game 5: 76ers vs. Knicks: 7 p.m. (TNT)
Game 5: Magic vs. Cavaliers: 8 p.m. (NBA TV)
Game 5: Pacers vs. Bucks: 9:30 p.m. (TNT)
Wednesday, May 1
Friday, May 3
Game 6: Clippers vs. Mavericks: 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Game 6: Cavaliers vs. Magic: TBD (TBD)
When do the NBA Finals start?
The NBA Finals begin Thursday, June 6.
What channel are the NBA Finals on?
The NBA Finals will air on ABC.
2024 NBA Finals schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, June 6
Game 1: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, June 9
Game 2: 8 p.m. (ABC)
Wednesday, June 12
Game 3: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Friday, June 14
Game 4: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)
Monday, June 17
Game 5: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Thursday, June 20
Game 6: 8:30 p.m. (ABC)*
Sunday, June 23
Game 7: 8 p.m. (ABC)*
*if necessary
More ways to watch the NBA Playoffs:
Sling TV Orange & Blue
Watch ESPN, ABC, TNT
Hulu + Live TV
Watch ABC, ESPN, TNT, plus get ESPN+