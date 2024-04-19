2024 NBA Playoffs Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for first round

The NBA playoffs tend to follow the chalk most years — the favorites win series after series. There are few surprises.

Not this year — the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs feels primed for upsets. While each conference has a clear betting favorite to advance, both also have powerhouse teams coming out of the play-in and being a threat to reach the Finals (as the Heat did a season ago).

Here is everything you need to know about the 2024 NBA playoffs, with full matchups and schedules, which will be updated as the scores keep rolling in — check back for all the results.

When do the NBA Playoffs begin?

The play-in — the NBA’s version of the Wild Card round — ends on Friday night, April 19, with two games (Chicago at Miami, Sacramento at New Orleans).

The NBA playoffs start Saturday, April 20, with four games. The two teams that win Friday night will have to turn around and fly to Boston (East) or Oklahoma City (West) and start the playoffs less than 48 hours later.

When do the NBA Finals begin?

The NBA Finals tip off June 6, with the first game at the arena of the team with the better regular-season record (Boston has the best record overall in the league and would have home court against anyone in the Finals).

The remainder of the NBA Finals games are: Game 2 June 9, Game 3 June 12, Game 4 June 14, Game 5 June 17, Game 6 June 20 and Game 7 June 23 (games 5-7 are if necessary).

NBA Eastern Conference, Western Conference playoff bracket

NBA Playoffs Schedule 2024

All times are Eastern (* = if necessary).

Eastern Conference Schedule

#1 Boston at No. 8 Seed

Game 1: No. 8 at Celtics, April 21 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 2: No. 8 at Celtics, April 24 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Celtics at No. 8, April 27 (6 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Celtics at No. 8, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: No. 8 at Celtics, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Celtics at No. 8, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: No. 8 at Celtics, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

#2 New York at #7 Philadelphia

Game 1: 76ers at Knicks, April 20 (6 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: 76ers at Knicks, April 22 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Knicks at 76ers, April 25 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Knicks at 76ers, April 28 (1 ET, ABC)

Game 5: 76ers at Knicks, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Knicks at 76ers; May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: 76ers at Knicks, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

#3 Milwaukee at #6 Indiana

Game 1: Pacers at Bucks, April 21 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 2: Pacers at Bucks, April 23 (8:30 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Bucks at Pacers, April 26 (5:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Pacers, April 28 (7 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Pacers at Bucks, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks at Pacers, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Pacers at Bucks, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

#4 Cleveland at #5 Orlando

Game 1: Magic at Cavaliers, April 20 (1 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Magic at Cavaliers, April 22 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 3: Cavaliers at Magic, April 25 (7 ET, NBA TV)

Game 4: Cavaliers at Magic, April 27 (1 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Magic at Cavaliers, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Cavaliers at Magic, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Magic at Cavaliers, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

Western Conference Schedule

#1 Oklahoma City at No. 8 Seed

Game 1: No. 8 at Thunder, April 21 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 2: No. 8 at Thunder, April 24 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Thunder at No. 8, April 27 (3:30 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Thunder at No. 8, April 29 (TBD, TBD)

Game 5: No. 8 at Thunder, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Thunder at No. 8, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: No. 8 at Thunder, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

#2 Denver at #7 L.A. Lakers

Game 1: Lakers at Nuggets, April 20 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Lakers at Nuggets, April 22 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Nuggets at Lakers, April 25 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 4: Nuggets at Lakers, April 27 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Lakers at Nuggets, April 29 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Nuggets at Lakers, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Lakers at Nuggets, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

#3 Minnesota at #6 Phoenix

Game 1: Suns at Timberwolves, April 20 (3:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Suns at Timberwolves, April 23 (7:30 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Timberwolves at Suns, April 26 (10:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves at Suns, April 28 (9:30 ET, TNT)

Game 5: Suns at Timberwolves, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Timberwolves at Suns, May 2 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Suns at Timberwolves, May 4 (TBD, TNT)*

Game 1: Mavericks at Clippers, April 21 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 2: Mavericks at Clippers, April 23 (10 ET, TNT)

Game 3: Clippers at Mavericks, April 26 (8 ET, ESPN)

Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks, April 28 (3:30 ET, ABC)

Game 5: Mavericks at Clippers, May 1 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks, May 3 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Mavericks at Clippers, May 5 (TBD, TBD)*

