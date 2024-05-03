2024 Kentucky Oaks: Full horses list, latest odds, predictions and how to watch

The Kentucky Oaks, the second-most attended horse racing event in the United States, is also the most profitable race for 3-year-old fillies. This year, it will feature 14 horses, all aiming to win the grand prize of $1.5 million at the historic Churchill Downs.

Tarifa, the winner of the Fair Grounds Oaks, is the leading favorite for Friday's race with 7-2 odds. Leslie's Rose, another strong contender, takes second-place odds with 4-1. Just F Y I, Thorpedo Anna, and Ways and Means, all with impressive odds, complete the top five contenders at the Kentucky Oaks.

Kentucky Derby 2024: Time, date, TV and streaming info for 150th Run for the Roses

Get ready for an exciting Friday at Churchill Downs as the Kentucky Oaks action ramps up. Here's the day-of morning-odds, predictions and how to watch:

2024 Kentucky Oaks horses and odds

Looking to bet: Wager on the Kentucky Derby with FanDuel

Post and Odds listed below via CBS Sports:

Post 1 : Tapit Jenallie | Morning lines odds: Scratch

Post 2 : Gin Gin | Morning lines odds: 30-1

Post 3 : Where's My Ring | Morning lines odds: 15-1

Post 4 : Regulatory Risk | Morning lines odds: 20-1

Post 5 : Thorpedo Anna | Morning lines odds: 5-1

Post 6: Lemon Muffin | Morning lines odds: 30-1

Post 7 : Fiona's Magic | Morning lines odds: 30-1

Post 8 : Tarifa | Morning lines odds: 7-2

Post 9 : Everland | Morning lines odds: 30-1

Post 10 : Into Champagne | Morning lines odds: 30-1

Post 11 : Ways and Means | Morning lines odds: 5-1

Post 12 : Power Squeeze | Morning lines odds: 12-1

Post 13: Just F Y I | Morning lines odds: 9-2

Post 14 : Leslie's Rose | Morning lines odds: 4-1

Post 15: Our Pretty Woman | Morning lines odds: 15-1

2024 Kentucky Oaks predictions

Todd Schrupp, FanDuel: Thorpedo Anna

Schrupp writes: "My selection for the Kentucky Oaks is Thorpedo Anna. I've got a lot of confidence in here, and why not? She showed as a two-year-old last year that she likes Churchill Downs. And in her one start as a three-year-old this year, she won the Fantasy Stakes with ease. Her trainer, Ken McPeek, thinks she could be one of the best fillies he's ever trained, and she looked like it in winning the Fantasy last time out. The best part is that she's 5-1 on the morning line. I love, love, love Thorpedo Anna in the Kentucky Oaks."

Michael Leboff, Action Network: Ways and Means

Leboff writes: "There does seem to be some buzz around this Chad Brown horse, so hopefully the value holds as we get closer to the gate. Ways and Means looked like she was on her way to being the favorite in this race before an injury caused her to hit the shelf for six months, but she was terrific in her first race back, overcoming a miserable trip to finish second at the Gulfstream Park Oaks on March 30. Let’s hope the concern over the injury keeps enough money off Ways and Means."

Ed DeRosa, Horse Racing Nation: Ways and Means

Robert Criscola writes: "Ed DeRosa's Kentucky Oaks fair odds believe Ways and Means ran a winning race in the Gulfstream Park Oaks when last seen and can atone on the big stage. Where's My Ring appears to be a live long shot as well."

Kentucky Oaks 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Friday, May 5

Coverage starts : 10:30 a.m. ET

Post time: 5:51 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; Fubo

How to watch: Watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a Peacock subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 Kentucky Oaks: Odds, predictions and how to watch