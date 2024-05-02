2024 Kentucky Derby: Updated odds, predictions and full field for 150th Run for the Roses

Kentucky Derby contender Grand Mo The First gets bathed on the backside at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 1, 2024. Trainer is Victor Barboza Jr., his first Derby. Owner is Granpollo Stable.

The 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is nearly underway. Each horse is getting accustomed to the track at Churchill Downs as we speak and as Saturday draws nearer, it's clear that nobody is sure what is going to happen. All we know is that it's sure to be special.

Twenty horses will compete for immortality and the opportunity to win the first Triple Crown since 2018, not to mention a cut of $5 million, nearly double what last year's prize pot was. There's a lot on the line this weekend, so will a favorite like Fierceness or Sierra Leone emerge victorious, or will one of the underdogs like Grand Mo the First or Society Man be able to keep the trend of the last two years going where enormous underdogs won above all odds?

Here are the latest odds and predictions for Saturday's Run for the Roses.

Odds for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Epic Ride (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Predictions for 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Michelle Yu, CBS Sports: Fade favorite Fierceness, bet on Just a Touch

The CBS Sports Staff claims Yu is fading the 5-2 favorite Fierceness in Saturday's race. They note, "[Fierceness] has not proven he can overcome adversity in a race, and there is always plenty of adversity to be had in a mammoth 20-horse field at Churchill Downs. Yu is not questioning Fierceness' talent, but she feels better about choosing a more consistent horse on Saturday."

The staff also adds that Yu is high on frontrunner Just a Touch. The staff writes, "Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Trained by Brad Cox, Just a Touch has been impressive since his debut, winning his first race by more than four lengths. He is coming off a 1½-length defeat to Sierra Leone in the Blue Grass Stakes."

Jake Rill, Bleacher Report: Honor Marie to finish third

At 20-1 odds, Honor Marie is not expected to make waves this weekend by most. However, Bleacher Report's Jake Rill believes the horse will finish third behind only favorites Sierra Leone and Catching Freedom. He writes, "[Honor Marie] is trained by D. Whitworth Beckman, who will be making his Kentucky Derby debut. However, the Louisville native was previously an assistant to longtime trainers Todd Pletcher and Chad Brown, so he has history in horse racing. Honor Marie placed second in the Louisiana Derby in March, finishing behind only fellow Kentucky Derby competitor Catching Freedom. Honor Marie owns two wins and two second-place finishes in five career races."

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby:

When: Saturday, May 4, 2024

Where: Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky

Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

Post Time: 6:57 p.m. ET/3:57 p.m. PT

TV: NBC; USA TV Network

Stream: NBC Sports app; Peacock

