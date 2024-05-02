2024 Kentucky Derby: Purse winnings, latest odds and favorites for 150th race

Kentucky Derby contender Stronghold works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. April 25, 2024. Trainer is Phil D'Amato. The horse has post position 18 for the 2024 Kentucky Derby May 4 with current 20-1 odds.

The 150th Annual Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, is almost upon us, sparking a wave of anticipation. The post-position draw has been confirmed, and now we eagerly await the race. A race that will command quite the hefty purse for the winner.

The Kentucky Derby, a traditional horse racing event, grabs the attention of all sports enthusiasts. It is usually held on the first Saturday in May and marks the beginning of the prestigious Triple Crown series, followed by the Preakness and the Belmont Stakes.

Sierre Leone enters race week as the leader with the most points, 155, after winning the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass States. Fierceness is a close second on the leader board with a win in the Florida Derby and a third-place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes.

Aside from the title and the Garland of Roses, a large purse is also on the line, and the top five finishers could win a portion of it.

How much is the 2024 Kentucky Derby purse?

The purse for this year's Kentucky Derby has reached a staggering $5 million, which will be divided among the top five finishers. The winner will receive the largest portion of the prize pool, amounting to $3.1 million, while the runner-up will receive $1 million. The third-place finisher will receive a prize of $500,000.

Kentucky Derby 2024: Latest field odds

Odds via CBS Sports:

Fierceness (5-2)

Sierra Leone (3-1)

Catching Freedom (8-1)

Forever Young (10-1)

Just a Touch (10-1)

Dornoch (20-1)

Mystik Dan (20-1)

Just Steel (20-1)

Honor Marie (20-1)

Encino (20-1)

Track Phanton (20-1)

Stronghold (20-1)

Resilience (20-1)

Catalytic (30-1)

T O Password (30-1)

Endlessly (30-1)

Domestic Product (30-1)

Grand Mo the First (50-1)

Society Man (50-1)

West Saratoga (50-1)

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

