What are the horses' numbers in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?
The 2024 Kentucky Derby is nearly here.
Race officials drew post positions for the 20 participants on Saturday, officially assigning each horse to its starting gate. The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" will get underway for the 150th time in its history on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.
On paper, each post of the 20 mathematically has a 5% chance to win each race. In reality, post 5 has historically been one of the best starting positions, with 10 winners starting from there. Conversely, post 17 has never produced a winner in 44 races.
Last year's winner, Mage, started from post 8 and was the ninth winner in Kentucky Derby history to start from there.
Here's which number each of the 20 horses will wear on Saturday.
2024 Kentucky Derby horse numbers
Each horse after No. 8 wears a different number than its post due to (horse No. 9) Encino's scratch from the race, announced Tuesday.
Number (Post)
Horse
Trainer
Jockey
1 (1)
Dornoch
Danny Gargan
Luis Saez
2 (2)
Sierra Leone
Chad Brown
Tyler Gaffalione
3 (3)
Mystik Dan
Kenny McPeek
Brian Hernandez Jr.
4 (4)
Catching Freedom
Brad Cox
Flavien Prat
5 (5)
Catalytic
Saffie Joseph Jr.
José Ortiz
6 (6)
Just Steel
D. Wayne Lukas
Keith Asmussen
7 (7)
Honor Marie
Whit Beckman
Ben Curtis
8 (8)
Just a Touch
Brad Cox
Florent Geroux
10* (9)
T O Password
Daisuke Takayanagi
Kazushi Kimura
11 (10)
Forever Young
Yoshito Yahagi
Ryusei Sakai
12 (11)
Track Phantom
Steve Asmussen
Joel Rosario
13 (12)
West Saratoga
Larry Demeritte
Jesús Castañón
14 (13)
Endlessly
Michael McCarthy
Umberto Rispoli
15 (14)
Domestic Product
Chad Brown
Irad Ortiz Jr.
16 (15)
Grand Mo the First
Victor Barboza Jr.
Emisael Jaramillo
17 (16)
Fierceness
Todd Pletcher
John Velazquez
18 (17)
Stronghold
Phil D'Amato
Antonio Fresu
19 (18)
Resilience
Bill Mott
Junior Alvarado
20 (19)
Society Man
Danny Gargan
Frankie Dettori
21 (20)
Epic Ride
John Ennis
Adam Beschizza
Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch
When: Saturday, May 4
Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky
Cable TV: NBC
