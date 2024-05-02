What are the horses' numbers in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is nearly here.

Race officials drew post positions for the 20 participants on Saturday, officially assigning each horse to its starting gate. The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" will get underway for the 150th time in its history on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

On paper, each post of the 20 mathematically has a 5% chance to win each race. In reality, post 5 has historically been one of the best starting positions, with 10 winners starting from there. Conversely, post 17 has never produced a winner in 44 races.

Last year's winner, Mage, started from post 8 and was the ninth winner in Kentucky Derby history to start from there.

Here's which number each of the 20 horses will wear on Saturday.

2024 Kentucky Derby horse numbers

Each horse after No. 8 wears a different number than its post due to (horse No. 9) Encino's scratch from the race, announced Tuesday.

Number (Post) Horse Trainer Jockey 1 (1) Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 2 (2) Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3 (3) Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez Jr. 4 (4) Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 5 (5) Catalytic Saffie Joseph Jr. José Ortiz 6 (6) Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 7 (7) Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 8 (8) Just a Touch Brad Cox Florent Geroux 10* (9) T O Password Daisuke Takayanagi Kazushi Kimura 11 (10) Forever Young Yoshito Yahagi Ryusei Sakai 12 (11) Track Phantom Steve Asmussen Joel Rosario 13 (12) West Saratoga Larry Demeritte Jesús Castañón 14 (13) Endlessly Michael McCarthy Umberto Rispoli 15 (14) Domestic Product Chad Brown Irad Ortiz Jr. 16 (15) Grand Mo the First Victor Barboza Jr. Emisael Jaramillo 17 (16) Fierceness Todd Pletcher John Velazquez 18 (17) Stronghold Phil D'Amato Antonio Fresu 19 (18) Resilience Bill Mott Junior Alvarado 20 (19) Society Man Danny Gargan Frankie Dettori 21 (20) Epic Ride John Ennis Adam Beschizza

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

When: Saturday, May 4

Coverage starts : 2:30 p.m. ET

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

Cable TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

