What are the horses' numbers in the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

Jack McKessy, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The 2024 Kentucky Derby is nearly here.

Race officials drew post positions for the 20 participants on Saturday, officially assigning each horse to its starting gate. The "Greatest Two Minutes in Sports" will get underway for the 150th time in its history on Saturday, May 4 at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

On paper, each post of the 20 mathematically has a 5% chance to win each race. In reality, post 5 has historically been one of the best starting positions, with 10 winners starting from there. Conversely, post 17 has never produced a winner in 44 races.

Last year's winner, Mage, started from post 8 and was the ninth winner in Kentucky Derby history to start from there.

Here's which number each of the 20 horses will wear on Saturday.

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in 2023.
2024 Kentucky Derby horse numbers

Each horse after No. 8 wears a different number than its post due to (horse No. 9) Encino's scratch from the race, announced Tuesday.

Number (Post)

Horse

Trainer

Jockey

1 (1)

Dornoch

Danny Gargan

Luis Saez

2 (2)

Sierra Leone

Chad Brown

Tyler Gaffalione

3 (3)

Mystik Dan

Kenny McPeek

Brian Hernandez Jr.

4 (4)

Catching Freedom

Brad Cox

Flavien Prat

5 (5)

Catalytic

Saffie Joseph Jr.

José Ortiz

6 (6)

Just Steel

D. Wayne Lukas

Keith Asmussen

7 (7)

Honor Marie

Whit Beckman

Ben Curtis

8 (8)

Just a Touch

Brad Cox

Florent Geroux

10* (9)

T O Password

Daisuke Takayanagi

Kazushi Kimura

11 (10)

Forever Young

Yoshito Yahagi

Ryusei Sakai

12 (11)

Track Phantom

Steve Asmussen

Joel Rosario

13 (12)

West Saratoga

Larry Demeritte

Jesús Castañón

14 (13)

Endlessly

Michael McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli

15 (14)

Domestic Product

Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz Jr.

16 (15)

Grand Mo the First

Victor Barboza Jr.

Emisael Jaramillo

17 (16)

Fierceness

Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez

18 (17)

Stronghold

Phil D'Amato

Antonio Fresu

19 (18)

Resilience

Bill Mott

Junior Alvarado

20 (19)

Society Man

Danny Gargan

Frankie Dettori

21 (20)

Epic Ride

John Ennis

Adam Beschizza

Kentucky Derby 2024: TV, streaming and where to watch

  • When: Saturday, May 4

  • Coverage starts: 2:30 p.m. ET

  • Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

  • Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville Kentucky

  • Cable TV: NBC

  • Streaming: Peacock; YouTube TV; fuboTV

