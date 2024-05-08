The 2024 JUCO Baseballs have arrived

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We’re just 17 days away from the start of JUCO 2024 and today we got physical representation of just how close we are.

Home Loan Insurance received 60 dozen NJCAA official baseballs today ahead of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series beginning May 25.

“Once the baseballs get here it’s kind of like a sigh of relief because we know we’ll actually be able to play baseball,” said JUCO board member Darren Coltrinari.

It won’t be long before those baseballs are feeling the quick hard contact of a metal bat.

