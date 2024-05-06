2024 Heisman Trophy winner post-spring odds: OU football's Jackson Arnold tied for 10th

NORMAN — With spring football in the rearview and the college football season just over three months away, the betting lines for the 2024 Heisman Trophy race are in motion.

New OU football starting quarterback Jackson Arnold hasn't started a regular season game yet, but came in tied for the 10th best odds at +3000 to bring home the hardware, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. Georgia's Carson Beck and Texas' Quinn Ewers led the pack with the best odds at +900.

Despite struggling in last season's Alamo Bowl where he threw three interceptions, by all accounts Arnold has had a productive spring. Arnold completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 233 yards and two touchdowns and finished with zero turnovers in the scrimmage.

More: OU football spring transfer tracker 2024: Latest portal news, roster updates for Sooners

Oklahoma's Jackson Arnold celebrates after throwing a touchdown during a University of Oklahoma (OU) Sooners spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 20, 2024.

“I thought I played good,” Arnold said after the Sooners' spring game. “Obviously, there are some plays and some throws that I want back, but overall I thought it was solid. The (offensive) line played great, just the offense as a whole looked great in my opinion. Receivers played great, running backs played great.”

While it was just a spring game, Arnold showed patience and took "sacks" instead of throwing the ball into dangerous areas. OU head coach Brent Venables raved about Arnold’s leadership role throughout the spring.

“I always look at again, the body of work," Venables said. "I go all the way back to January and I’m incredibly pleased with the progress. His leadership. The things that he does, from a decision making standpoint, and taking care of the football. Those are the things that I look for and he’s been a great leader."

Four OU quarterbacks have won the Heisman Trophy and it can be daunting to try and follow in those players' footsteps. But Arnold said he's embracing the expectations.

The Sooners' 2024 season opens against Temple at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

"I feel like there's pressure everywhere you go playing quarterback," Arnold said. "Especially at a school like this going into the SEC for the first time. There's gonna be pressure for anything I do and I don't think necessarily being in that lineage adds more pressure, but I mean, it is awesome."

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Where OU football's Jackson Arnold stands in 2024 Heisman Trophy odds