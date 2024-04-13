2024 girls lacrosse preview: Players to watch this season

Apr. 12—Corgan is expected to be a key player on both sides of the restraining line for the Maranacook/Winthrop co-op this season. She is a hard-working, instinctive player with a knack for scooping up ground balls. She was named to the 2023 Sun Journal All-Region Second Team last spring.

Foster battled injuries last season but still scored eight goals and is ready to make an impact in 2024. She is a playmaker with the ability to patiently wait for the right pass to open up or to make a quick drive to the net, and she fires off shots with precision. She tallied multiple goals and assists during the preseason.

The talented Hayes led the Red Eddies' records with 47 goals, 10 assists and 48 draw controls during her sophomore season.

Huntley is a sneaky attack player whose defensive impact often matches her goal-scoring output. She scored 16 goals, tallied 11 assists, scooped up 26 ground balls, caused 14 turnovers and secured seven draw controls as a freshman last season.

Hutchins is back in goal for the Cougars this season after making 48 saves and being chosen as the Sun Journal All-Region First Team goalie.

Roberts remains a threat on the field, both on the draw and by the goal. Roberts logged 51 goals and 14 assists during her junior season, and was named the 2023 Sun Journal Player of the Year.

Soehren helps the Vikings' attack run smoothly and is one of the team's leaders in goals and assists. Last spring she was named to the KVAC Second Team.

Theriault brings a level of experienced to the inaugural season of the St. Dom's/Oak Hill co-op. She played for the Class A Oxford Hills/St. Dominic team last season, and will be looked to as a leader on both sides of the restraining line this year for the Saints.

Thomas is a tenacious defender who uses her quick feet and nifty stick work to shut down opposing offensive players.

Winslow is a smart lacrosse player who makes an impact on both offense and defense. An All-KVAC first-teamer last season who broke 100 draw controls last season and led the Vikings in goals and assists. She has committed to play at Wheaton College next year.

2024 girls lacrosse preview capsules

2024 Spring Sports Preview