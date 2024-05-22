How to follow the 2024 French Open on the BBC

Novak Djokovic won his 23rd Grand Slam singles title at the 2023 French Open [Getty Images]

The 2024 edition of the French Open begins on Sunday, 26 May in Paris.

World number one Novak Djokovic will be aiming to defend his singles title as he eyes a record 25th singles Grand Slam trophy.

In the women's draw, Iga Swiatek will bid to become the first woman for 17 years to win three Roland Garros singles title in a row.

Here is all you need to know.

What is the French Open schedule?

The French Open takes place from 26 May until 9 June at Roland Garros.

The women's final is held on Saturday, 8 June, with the men's taking place the day after.

When is the French Open draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, 23 May.

When is French Open qualifying taking place?

Qualifying for the main draw begins on Monday, 20 May.

How to follow French Open on the BBC

There will be select live text commentaries on the BBC Sport website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

You can also listen to radio commentary from BBC tennis correspondent Russell Fuller and the team on 5 Live and Sports Extra. They can be heard on BBC Sounds and on the BBC Sport website and app.

Will Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray play?

Andy Murray is aiming to play at Roland Garros. He missed two months of the season after injuring his ankle at the Miami Open in March, but made his return at an ATP Challenger event in mid-May.

Emma Raducanu was initially entered into the qualifying tournament but withdrew to give herself a “chance to keep fit for the rest of the year".

Which Britons are playing at the French Open?

Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie have also secured direct entry into the main draw by ranking and are expected to play in the men's event.

British number one Katie Boulter is joined by Harriet Dart in earning direct entry to the women's main draw.

British number three Jodie Burrage pulled out of the tournament on Wednesday after injuring her ankle.

Will Rafael Nadal play?

Rafael Nadal recently said he will only play in Paris if he is "capable enough to compete".

Nadal has won 14 of his 22 major titles at Roland Garros, but missed the tournament for the first time in 19 years through injury in 2023.

He has indicated that 2024 is likely to be his final season before retirement.

Day-by day guide

Sunday, 26 May

Men’s and women’s singles first round

Monday, 27 May

Men’s and women’s singles first round

Tuesday, 28 May

Men’s and women’s singles first round; men's doubles begins

Wednesday, 29 May

Men’s and women’s singles second round; women's and mixed doubles begin

Thursday, 30 May

Men’s and women’s singles second round

Friday, 31 May

Men’s and women’s singles third round

Saturday, 1 June

Men’s and women’s singles third round

Sunday, 2 June

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Monday, 3 June

Men’s and women’s singles fourth round

Tuesday, 4 June

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Wednesday, 5 June

Men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals

Thursday, 6 June

Women’s singles semi-finals; mixed doubles final, wheelchair tournament begins

Friday 7, June

Men's singles semi-finals

Saturday, 8 June

Women's singles final; men's doubles final, wheelchair finals

Sunday, 9 June

Men's singles final; women's doubles final