Advertisement

2024 Baseball and Softball state tournament brackets

Bradley Benson

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2024 state tournament brackets for baseball and softball are listed below. KRQE Sports will provide continued coverage of the tournaments.

Baseball

2024 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships 5A

2024 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships 4A

2024 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships 3A

2024 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships 2A

2024 Nusenda Credit Union State Baseball Championships 1A

Softball

2024 NMAA State Softball Championships 5A

2024 NMAA State Softball Championships 4A

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.