2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Saturday final round tee times, TV information

It all comes down to this.

After starting her day with a bogey, Florida State sophomore Lottie Woad rebounded with five birdies and shot 1-under 71 to move to 5 under and lead by two heading into the final round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. Sixteen-year-old Gianna Clemente and Florida senior Maisie Filler are tied for second at 3 under while Virginia junior Amanda Sambach is solo fourth at 2 under. Ingrid Lindblad paces a big group at T-5 and 1 under.

About half of the field, 35 players of 72, made the cut, but six of the top 10 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking went home early.

Now, the action moves to Augusta National Golf Club, where the fifth champion of the ANWA will be crowned.

Saturday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Player 7:30 a.m. Lauren Kim 7:40 a.m. Maria Jose Marin, Catherine Park 7:50 a.m. Asterisk Talley, Farah O’Keefe 8 a.m. Mamika Shinchi, Carla Bernat Escuder 8:10 a.m. Rachel Kuehn, Hailee Cooper 8:20 a.m. Amari Avery, Laney Frye 8:30 a.m. Rin Yoshida, Emilia Migliaccio 8:40 a.m. Andrea Revuelta, Kaysa Arwefjall 8:50 a.m. Paula Martin Sampedro, Francesca Fiorellini 9 a.m. Hinano Muguruma, Nora Sundberg 9:10 a.m. Sayaka Teraoka, Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 9:20 a.m. Casey Weidenfeld, Megha Ganne 9:30 a.m. Eila Galitsky, Bailey Shoemaker 9:40 a.m. Hannah Darling, Jasmine Koo 9:50 a.m. Louise Rydqvist, Hailey Borja 10 a.m . Mirabel Ting, Ingrid Lindblad 10:10 a.m. Maisie Filler, Amanda Sambach 10:20 a.m. Lottie Woad, Gianna Clemente

TV information

Saturday, April 6

NBC: 12 p.m.-3 p.m. ET

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek