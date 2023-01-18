2023 USC Trojans football schedule

The Pac-12 2023 football schedule has been released, and this is the final one that will include the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins before they move to the Big Ten.

We knew, thanks to some schedule leaks in advance of the Wednesday release, that USC would visit the Oregon Ducks in Eugene on November 11, 2023. We knew that USC would get an off week in both Week 3 (September 16) and Week 13 (November 25). The Trojans, if they are able to make the Pac-12 Championship Game, would get a week of rest before that game. USC’s chief competitors for the Pac-12 title would all be playing that weekend, so the Trojans know that if they can return to the Pac-12 title game, they will likely be favored.

The obvious point of difficulty for the Trojans in their pursuit of the College Football Playoff is the fact that they have to visit Notre Dame in the middle of October. Even if USC wins that game, it will face a physical challenge in the weeks following the Notre Dame game. Utah is the week after the Notre Dame game. The depth of this team will be sorely tested from mid-October through early November.

Here is the full USC football schedule for 2023, shown below:

VS SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS: AUGUST 26

Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets a first down before he is stopped by San Jose State Spartans defensive lineman E.J. Ane (91) in the first half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

VS NEVADA WOLF PACK: SEPTEMBER 2

Sep 4, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack cornerback Isaiah Essissima (2) intercepts the football intended for California Golden Bears wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (10) during the fourth quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

VS STANFORD CARDINAL: SEPTEMBER 9

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford, California, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

AT ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS: SEPTEMBER 23

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Travis Dye (26) jumps over the top for a touchdown in the second half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

AT COLORADO BUFFALOES: SEPTEMBER 30

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders talks about Southern and the upcoming SWAC Championship during a news conference at JSU in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

Tcl Deion Sanders

VS ARIZONA WILDCATS: OCTOBER 6 or 7 (TBA)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Dorian Singer (5) celebrates his touchdown catch with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Anthony Simpson (1) during the first half against the USC Trojans at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

AT NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH: OCTOBER 14

Nov 26, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Austin Jones (6) runs the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

VS UTAH UTES: OCTOBER 21

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans tight end Josh Falo (83) scores a touchdown after a catch against Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

AT CAL GOLDEN BEARS: OCTOBER 28

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) looks to a pass during the second quarter against the California Golden Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

VS. WASHINGTON HUSKIES: NOVEMBER 4

Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) lines up the offense for a snap against Texas during the Alamo Bowl at the Alamodome, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 in San Antonio.

Aem Tx Vs Wu Alamo Bowl 9

AT OREGON DUCKS: NOVEMBER 11

Nov 29, 2014; Corvallis, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) is congratulated by teammates after a touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

VS UCLA BRUINS: NOVEMBER 18

Nov 19, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins student section cheers against the Southern California Trojans during the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: DECEMBER 1 or 2 (TBA)

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) is pursued by Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) on a 59-yard run in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire