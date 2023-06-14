2023 NHL draft primer: First-round order and top prospects

The NHL draft is scheduled for June 28-29 in Nashville, Tennessee, and the order of the first round is set, barring a trade.

The top of the draft was determined in the lottery, when the Chicago Blackhawks won, moved up two spots and gained the right to select generational talent Connor Bedard.

The Philadelphia Flyers changed up the order in early June by trading defenseman Ivan Provorov to the Columbus Blue Jackets and acquiring the No. 22 overall pick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The final two first-round positions were determined in the Stanley Cup Final between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers. The champion Golden Knights will pick 32nd and the Panthers 31st. The Panthers gave up their first-round pick to the Montreal Canadiens in last season's Ben Chiarot trade.

A closer look at the NHL draft:

What is the first-round order for the 2023 NHL draft?

Advertisement

When and where will be the NHL draft be held?

The first round will begin at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 28, at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The second through seventh rounds will be held on Thursday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the NHL draft?

The first day will be shown on ESPN. The remaining rounds will be shown on NHL Network.

Who are some of the top prospects?

This is a deep draft with a generational talent at the top.

Bedard, a 5-10, 185 Canadian, has an elite shot and led the Western Hockey League this season with 71 goals and 143 points in 57 games, plus had 20 points in seven games in the Regina Pats' first-round playoff loss. He received the Canadian Hockey League's Player of the Year, Top Scorer and Top Prospect awards. He won a gold medal and was named world junior championships MVP after setting a Team Canada record with nine goals and 23 points in seven games.

Advertisement

Hobey Baker Award winner Adam Fantilli is expected to go No. 2 overall after leading college hockey with 30 goals and 65 points in 36 games for the University of Michigan. Other top-ranked North American skaters are forwards William Smith (No. 3) and Ryan Leonard (No. 5) of the U.S. National Team Development Program and forward Matthew Wood (No. 4) of the University of Connecticut.

Swedish center Leo Carlsson (25 points in 44 games) is the top-ranked international skater. No. 2-ranked Matvei Michkov is a wild card because the talented Russian winger is under contract in the Kontinental Hockey League through 2025-26.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NHL draft 2023: Order for the first round