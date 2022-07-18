2023 NFL mock draft: Early 2-round projections

We’re just a few weeks away from another football season kicking off, which means another crop of talented NFL prospects are set to hit the field in the college ranks.

After a 2022 draft class that was fairly weak at quarterback, the 2023 class looks much more promising, and could land a handful of passers among the top 32 selections.

Quarterback isn’t the only position group that’s already looking fairly deep in next year’s class, as defensive backs and wide receivers shouldn’t be in short supply in the early going.

As teams at every level look ahead to their preparations for the upcoming season, here’s an updated look at how the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could turn out:

1. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

If the Texans are picking this high, it’s likely the Davis Mills experiment didn’t go well. Stroud has all the tools to be a franchise passer at the next level, and has already put up huge numbers against top competition.

2. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Falcons may have landed their quarterback of the future in Desmond Ridder, which should free them up to take the best overall prospect in this draft. Anderson is a dominant pass rusher who could challenge for the Heisman Trophy this year.

3. Seattle Seahawks | Alabama QB Bryce Young

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Seahawks don’t have a starting-caliber quarterback on their roster after trading away Russell Wilson, and finding one will be their top priority next offseason. Young might be undersized, but he’s still got all the mental and physical traits to be a franchise passer.

4. Carolina Panthers | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers might have stolen a quality starting quarterback in Matt Corral, but he could use another dynamic pass-catcher to pair with D.J. Moore. Smith-Njigba is the next elite receiver prospect to come out of Columbus, and might be the best we’ve seen in a while.

5. New York Jets | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even with all the Georgia defenders who went in the first round of the 2022 draft, Carter might be the best prospect of them all. He’s the kind of dominant interior presence who could be worthy of a top-five pick.

6. Detroit Lions | Washington State QB Cam Ward

(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely hoping to land a better prospect at the top of next year’s draft. Ward looked like he was playing NCAA Football 14 on rookie mode at Incarnate Word, and if he can do anything similar in the Pac-12, he could easily end up warranting a top-10 pick.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

8. Chicago Bears | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Justin Fields has a solid No. 2 receiver in Darnell Mooney, but he still needs a true No. 1 target with size and physicality, as well as athleticism. Boutte checks all of those boxes, and would be just what Fields needs to reach his full potential as Chicago’s franchise quarterback.

9. New York Giants | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants declined the fifth-year option on Daniel Jones’ contract, so barring massive improvement from the former top-10 pick this season, the Giants will be looking for his replacement here. Richardson flashed sky-high potential at times last season, and if he stays healthy, a breakout campaign this year could launch him into this range.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle is another big need, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the Steelers to prefer to pass rusher in the first round. Murphy is an explosive edge defender who would pair nicely with T.J. Watt.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on how the 2022 season plays out, the Commanders could end up needing an long-term upgrade at left tackle. Johnson has the size, athleticism, and technique to be a franchise player at a premium position.

12. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

James Bradberry was a huge addition this offseason, but Darius Slay will turn 32 in January, which means the Eagles could still be targeting a young understudy who could become a No. 1 corner. A transfer from LSU, Ricks could be the latest Alabama defensive back to come off the board in the first round.

13. New England Patriots | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Bill Belichick’s defense is at its best when it has a smart, tough, athletic linebacker running the show from the middle. Sewell checks all of those boxes, and would allow the Pats to continue their youth movement and overhaul on defense.

14. Minnesota Vikings | USC WR Jordan Addison

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Thielen turns 32 in August, so the Vikings could be looking for a long-term running mate for Justin Jefferson. Addison has the explosiveness, route-running skills and big-play ability to be the perfect match.

15. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This defense could use a shutdown, big-play corner to take advantage of their relentless pass rush. Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ national title with an epic pick-six, and could bring more of the same to Vegas.

16. Miami Dolphins | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Jaelan Phillips has a promising future, but the Dolphins need another young, explosive edge rusher to pair him with. Ojulari racked up seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021, and is primed for even more this year.

17. Arizona Cardinals | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Improving the protection around Kyler Murray should be a top priority for Arizona, particularly at right tackle. Skoronski has been tested against some of the nation’s top pass rushers in the Big Ten, and would be an immediate upgrade.

18. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This offense desperately needs a complete tight end who can help clear the road for Derrick Henry in the run game, but also challenge defenses as a receiving thread. Mayer checks all of those boxes, and is a red-zone machine.

19. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Houston reloaded their secondary with top talent in the 2022 draft, but Lovie Smith’s defense doesn’t work if the front four can’t get consistent pressure. Foskey has a well-rounded skill set that would allow him to flourish in this scheme, and he would make an immediate impact.

20. Philadelphia Eagles | Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

After adding an athletic playmaker at corner earlier in the first round, the Eagles double-dip in the secondary here. A transfer from Northwestern, Joseph would make an immediate impact against both the run and pass.

21. Indianapolis Colts | Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts spent the 2022 draft building around Matt Ryan, but next year, they should think about drafting his eventual successor. Levis still needs to show improved development this season, but the flashes he’s displayed up to this point carry potential first-round promise.

22. Cincinnati Bengals | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Syndication: The Greenville News

The Bengals did a solid job of reloading their biggest areas of need this offseason (offensive line, secondary), so next year’s top pick could be used on an athletic, versatile defender for the front seven. Simpson would be the perfect fit, thanks to his ability to make big plays in every phase of the game.

23. Baltimore Ravens | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson already needed more weapons for the passing game, and that was before the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown. Johnston is a big-play machine who brings the size and athleticism this offense needs.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Alabama S Malachi Moore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have one dynamic defender in the secondary in Trevon Diggs, but they could use a similar ballhawk for the back end. Moore is a versatile playmaker who would bring much-needed big-play ability to Dallas’ last line of defense.

25. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Seahawks landed one stud pass rusher this year in second-round pick Boye Mafe, but they could use another one next year. Smith may have been overshadowed by other superstars on the Bulldogs’ dominant defense last year, but 2022 will give him a chance to shine.

26. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

When you have multiple first-rounders, you can afford a bit of a luxury pick, especially when the value is this good. Robinson looks like a top-10 overall prospect, but even the best running backs tend to slide on draft day. He would be an immediate superstar in Mike McDaniel’s offense.

27. Los Angeles Chargers | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Justin Herbert already has a talented pair of pass-catchers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but he could use another big-play threat who can challenge defenses with the deep ball. Mims is undersized, but makes up for it with his big-play ability.

28. Green Bay Packers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Yes, the Packers traded up in the second round of this year’s draft for Christian Watson, but that shouldn’t stop them from giving Aaron Rodgers another explosive receiver early in next year’s draft. Downs is an explosive pass-catcher who can turn every catch into a touchdown.

29. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have some serviceable starters at corner, but they’re still looking for a true shutdown artist who can lead the whole group. The son of another dominant NFL defender, Porter has all the ingredients to make a similar impact at the next level.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Miami (FL) OT Zion Nelson

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Chiefs rebuilt most of their offensive line last year, but they still haven’t found a long-term solution at right tackle. Nelson could have been a fairly early pick this year, but another year of experience at the college level should make him a more refined blocker.

31. Buffalo Bills | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills don’t have too many glaring needs, but they could use some help along the interior of the offensive line. Patterson is a seasoned stud who could start at guard before eventually sliding over to replace Mitch Morse at center down the road.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have two starting corners (Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting) and one starting safety (Mike Edwards) on the final year of their rookie contracts. Catalon is a versatile defender who can line up all over the secondary, with the athleticism to make big plays in coverage, and the physicality to mix it up in the box.

33. Houston Texans | Rutgers CB Avery Young

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

34. Atlanta Falcons | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

35. Seattle Seahawks | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

36. Carolina Panthers | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

37. New York Jets | Florida State OT Robert Scott Jr.

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

38. Detroit Lions | Alabama S Jordan Battle

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

39. Jacksonville Jaguars | Alabama WR Jermaine Burton

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

40. Chicago Bears | Washington OT Jaxson Kirkland

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

41. New York Giants | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

42. Pittsburgh Steelers | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

43. Washington Commanders | Miami (FL) QB Tyler Van Dyke

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

44. New Orleans Saints | BYU QB Jaren Hall

Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

45. New England Patriots | Pitt EDGE Habakkuk Baldonado

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

46. Minnesota Vikings | North Carolina State QB Devin Leary

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

47. Las Vegas Raiders | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

48. Miami Dolphins | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

49. Arizona Cardinals | North Carolina CB Tony Grimes

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

50. Tennessee Titans | Oklahoma OL Andrew Raym

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

51. Cleveland Browns | Washington EDGE Zion Tupuola-Fetui

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

52. Philadelphia Eagles | Kansas State OT Cooper Beebe

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

53. Indianapolis Colts | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

54. Cincinnati Bengals | South Carolina TE Jaheim Bell

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

55. Baltimore Ravens | Florida DL Gervon Dexter

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

56. Dallas Cowboys | Mississippi OT Nick Broeker

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

57. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Penn State WR Parker Washington

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

58. San Francisco 49ers | Alabama OL Javion Cohen

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

59. Los Angeles Chargers | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

60. Green Bay Packers | LSU DL Jaquelin Roy

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

61. Los Angeles Rams | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

62. Kansas City Chiefs | Alabama TE Cameron Latu

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

63. Buffalo Bills | Ohio State S Lathan Ransom

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Auburn LB Owen Pappoe

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

1

1