2023 NFL Draft: Fourth-round mock shows great level of talent for the third day

Things tens to change for NFL teams when the third day of the draft gets underway. Now, it’s generally less about filling the positions of need with impact players, and more about a round-robin of talent, where you’re trying to get the best players available, and you can deal with the fit after the fact. That’s not to say that fit isn’t a factor, but now, it’s about who can do what in general from an athletic and football standpoint.

The third day of the draft starts with the fourth round, of course, and in the fourth rounds of recent drafts, teams have come away with more than enough estimable talent for teams to know that it’s best to keep one’s eye on the ball.

Kirk Cousins, Geno Atkins, David Bakhtiari, Dak Prescott, K.J. Wright, De’Vondre Campbell, and Za’Darius Smith are among those players who could attest to that.

The 2023 draft in particular presents a group of third-day talent with second- and third-round grades, which makes it quite exciting. In this fourth-round mock draft, you will find players much better than that fixed designation — it’s just where they happened to fall in their draft class.

103. Chicago Bears: Luke Wypler, C, Ohio State

(Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch)

104. Houston Texans: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DL, Northwestern

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

105. Arizona Cardinals: Chandler Zavala, OG, North Carolina State

(Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

106. Indianapolis Colts: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

(Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)

107. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams): Karl Brooks, EDGE, Bowling Green

(Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports)

108. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Jaquelin Roy, DI, LSU

(Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

109. Las Vegas Raiders: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

(Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports)

110. Indianapolis Colts (from Tennessee Titans): Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

111. Cleveland Browns: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

112. New York Jets: Nick Herbig, EDGE, Wisconsin

(Syndication: HawkCentral)

113. Atlanta Falcons: Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

(Syndication: The Enquirer)

114. Carolina Panthers: Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

(Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

115. New Orleans Saints: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

116. Green Bay Packers: Keondre Coburn, DI, Texas

(Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

117. New England Patriots: Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, CB, TCU

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)

118. Washington Commanders: Jaylon Jones, CB, Texas A&M

(Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions: Moro Ojomo, DI, Texas

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

120. New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh Steelers): Xavier Hutchinson, WR, Iowa State

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers): Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

122. Arizona Cardinals (from Miami Dolphins): Yasir Abdullah, EDGE, Louisville

(Syndication: The Courier-Journal)

123. Seattle Seahawks: Olusegun Oluwatimi, C, Michigan

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

124. Baltimore Ravens: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

125. Los Angeles Chargers: DeWayne McBride, RB, UAB

(Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)

126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings): Anthony Johnson Jr., S, Iowa State

(Syndication: The Des Moines Register)

127. Jacksonville Jaguars: Atonio Mafi, OG, UCLA

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

128. Los Angeles Rams (from New York Giants): Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

129. Dallas Cowboys: Israel Abanikanda, RB, Pitt

(Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

130. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Buffalo Bills): Cory Trice, CB, Purdue

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

131. Cincinnati Bengals: Zack Kuntz, TE, Old Dominion

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

132. Pittsburgh Steelers (from San Francisco 49ers): Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

(Kareem Elgazzar/Cincinnati Enquirer via USA TODAY NETWORK)

133. Chicago Bears (from Pittsburgh Steelers): JL Skinner, S, Boise State

(Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports)

134. Kansas City Chiefs: Keaton Mitchell, RB, East Carolina

(Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports)

135. New England Patriots: Jonah Tavai, DI, San Diego State

(Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

