2023-24 All-Berks boys bowling

Apr. 16—John Giglio, Wilson, Sr.

The Berks Bowler of the Year and a two-time selection helped lead the Bulldogs to their fourth straight Berks championship. Giglio averaged a league-best 229.

Brayden Heckman, Hamburg, Sr.

Averaged 212 for the Hawks.

Blake Jeitles, Daniel Boone, Jr.

The repeat selection averaged 214 for the Blazers.

Evan Miller, Daniel Boone, Sr.

The Berks individual champion and repeat selection averaged 225 for the Blazers, the second-best in the league.

James Muzopappa, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Finished with a 212 average for the Panthers, the Berks II champions and the county runners-up.

James Nolan, Wilson, Sr.

Finished with a 215 average to help the Bulldogs win the Berks championship.

Chase Spiers, Gov. Mifflin, Jr.

Averaged 217 for the Mustangs.

Amanda Shannon, Schuylkill Valley, coach

In her fifth season as head coach, Shannon led the Panthers to a division title, a second-place finish in the county and a 31-11 overall record.

Best of the rest

All-Division I

Jake DeCray, Daniel Boone, Sr.

Aidan Long, Exeter, Sr.

Aiden Hattendorf, Wilson, So.

Logan Mitchell, Wilson, So.

Connor Phillips, Twin Valley, Sr.

Julian Wendt, Reading, So.

Honorable mention: Daniel Boone — Johnny Hartline. Exeter — Landen Goughler, Aidan Patterson, Ben Seeberger. Muhlenberg — Cole Strausser. Wilson — Colton Buckley.

All-Division II

Ethan Armao, Conrad Weiser, Sr.

Noah Gehret, Schuylkill Valley, So.

Kyle Houck, Hamburg, Sr.

Jason Kline, Antietam, Jr.

Dakota Pawlik, Antietam, Sr.

Evan Walsh, Schuylkill Valley, Sr.

Honorable mention: Conrad Weiser — Brandon Zimmer. Hamburg — Matt Curtis, Ty Jozefick, Logan Rollman. Schuylkill Valley — Tyler Spitler-Bruno. Wyomissing — Hayden Geist.