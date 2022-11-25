2022 PFL Championships video: Muhammad Ali’s grandson Biaggio Ali Walsh obliterates opponent in 45 seconds

Biaggio Ali Walsh looked the part of Muhammad Ali’s grandson when he stepped into the cage for his PFL debut Friday at Hulu Theater in New York.

In a special amateur bout that kicked off the 2022 PFL Championships prelims, Ali Walsh (2-1 amateur) tactically obliterated opponent Tom Graesser (1-4 amateur) for a knockout 45 seconds into the fight.

From the opening bell, Ali Walsh showed power that noticeably hurt Graesser, who bled from his forehead just seconds in. In the final sequence, Ali Walsh threw an overhand right, followed by a right uppercut, and a finishing right hand.

THIS IS OVER! Biaggio Ali Walsh gets it done in the 1st round! [#PFLWorldChampionship | BUY NOW https://t.co/9tors6rrKk | TONIGHT | 8pm ET | ESPN+ PPV] pic.twitter.com/KVWqzP3DVV — PFL (@PFLMMA) November 25, 2022

Ali Walsh, 24, has won two fights in a row, both by knockouts. The victories come after he lost his amateur debut by unanimous decision in June 2022.

The up-to-the-minute 2022 PFL Championships results include:

Biaggio Ali Walsh def. Tom Graesser via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:45

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie