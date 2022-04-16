2022 NFL draft scouting report: Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard
Kentucky OL Darian Kinnard
6-foot-5
328 pounds
5.68 — possible third- or fourth-rounder; contributor potential
TL;DR scouting report
Hulking college tackle who might be best-served with a move inside to guard to maximize his power and mask his issues with quickness
The skinny
A 3-star Rivals recruit in the Class of 2018, Kinnard chose the Wildcats over Penn State, Tennessee and UCLA, playing in nine games as a freshman, starting two of the last three at left tackle. He moved to right tackle in 2019, starting all 13 games. Kinnard then started all 11 games in 2020 and 13 more in 2021, helping UK's line be recognized as Joe Moore Award (best offensive line in college football) semifinalists. He played at the 2022 Senior Bowl.
Upside
Massive, long frame — over 6-foot-5 with 35-inch arms, 83-inch wingspan
Weight looked nicely distributed at Senior Bowl
Enormous hands (11 1/4 inches) to latch and lock up opponents
Surprising quickness in short areas displayed in 10-yard split of 1.78 seconds
Lower-body flexibility better than you might imagine
Raw, hulking power to stonewall rushers and pave clear paths
Can torque defenders violently and kick them out of the club
Drops an anchor and is nearly rooted to the spot
Truly nasty demeanor — seeks to bury his man whenever possible
Finisher plays through the echo of the whistle
Warrior mentality — UK coaches praise his mental and physical toughness
Iron man — 39 straight starts and seldom missed a snap
Made tangible improvement each college season, especially in pass protection
Starting experience at both tackle spots
Looked the part at guard in Senior Bowl practice reps
Will endear himself to old-school "mushroom club" OL coaches
Downside
Weight got a bit out of control — was pushing 375 early in his career
Testing numbers indicate his athletic limitations, especially with lateral quickness
Balance gets wonky — not very nimble or light on his feet
Too much forward lean puts him on the ground more than you want to see
Will always be taxed by speed rushers, especially at tackle
Has the build and athleticism that might require a shift to guard
Wooden in his stance and late to pick up quick interior pressure
Hands get swatted down too often/easily in pass pro
No interior experience — college snaps have only come at tackle
False starts happen too often for his experience
Spotty performance in Senior Bowl game (two penalties, two pressures allowed)
Best-suited destination
Kinnard can add a layer of toughness to an offensive line, but his rookie-year readiness could depend on how able he is to adjust to a potential move inside. He profiles as a right guard or right tackle, perhaps best-served to operate in a man/gap system. Kinnard has great power in the run game, and his issues dealing with quickness might be tempered at guard.
Did you know
One of the best battles at the Senior Bowl came at the end of the first day's National Team practice: Kinnard vs. Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II. Read all about it here.
Player comp
Shades of D.J. Fluker and Cody Ford
Expected draft range
Rounds 2-3