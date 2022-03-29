2022 NBA draft race: March 29 update for Rockets, Nets picks

With Houston owning one of the NBA’s worst records, the 2022 playoffs are already off the table for the Rockets. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t plenty to still watch for in the final two weeks of the 2021-22 season.

Until the regular season’s conclusion on April 10, we’re regularly updating where the Rockets stand in relation to their closest competitors in the race for 2022 NBA draft lottery odds and positioning.

Houston owns two picks in this year’s first round: Their own, and one from Brooklyn. For purposes of these updates, we’re going to focus on teams (at the time of publication) within three games in either direction of both the Rockets and Nets in the standings.

After a second straight season at the bottom of the West, will the Rockets land another elite prospect such as Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith or Paolo Banchero for their troubles? Scroll on for the latest updates as of March 29, along with information on odds and tiebreaker scenarios.

Thunder down 8 w/ 2:45 left at Blazers, force OT and win by 3. Thunder with 22 wins. Rockets, Pistons, Magic w/ 20. — Adam Wexler (@AdamJWexler) March 29, 2022

For Monday’s game, Houston opted to rest several veterans in its rotation, with a goal of evaluating younger players like rookies Daishen Nix and Usman Garuba. It may not be the last time. https://t.co/sAUtw3KuuP — The Rockets Wire (@TheRocketsWire) March 28, 2022

Monday’s most relevant games (March 28)

It is beneficial to the eventual landing spot of both picks for teams in proximity to Houston and Brooklyn in the standings to win. The reverse is true when it comes to each team’s results, since the best-case outcomes for draft odds and slots arise from having a worse record.

With that in mind, here are the teams to focus on, as of March 29.

Teams within three games of Houston: Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder

Teams within three games of Brooklyn (either overall or in loss column): Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves

Monday’s games involving any of those teams:

Nuggets 113, Hornets 109

Cavaliers 107, Magic 101

Hawks 132, Pacers 123

Spurs 123, Rockets 120

Thunder 134, Trail Blazers 131 (OT)

Tuesday’s most relevant games (March 29)

Teams within three games of Houston: Orlando Magic, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder

Teams within three games of Brooklyn (either overall or in loss column): Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Clippers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves

Tuesday’s games involving any of those teams:

Pistons at Nets (6:30 p.m. CDT tipoff)

Jazz at Clippers (9 p.m. CDT)

Updated March 29 standings for Houston’s pick

Houston’s current draft placement plus teams within three games:

1. Houston, 20-56 (tie)

1. Orlando, 20-56 (tie)

3. Detroit, 20-55

4. Oklahoma City, 22-53

Though both games were close, the Rockets and Magic each managed to lose on Monday night, which preserves a tie at the top. Oklahoma City’s win at Portland provides a useful buffer for the top three.

What happens if things ultimately finish tied? More on that later.

Q4 Box score. ORL pulled their starters in a close game to tank it to Cleveland. #Tankathon. https://t.co/UHvDDHNOvh pic.twitter.com/UWR8hPBWGl — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) March 29, 2022

Updated March 29 standings for Brooklyn’s pick

Brooklyn’s current draft placement plus teams within three games (either overall or in the loss column):

13. Atlanta (lottery), 38-37

14. Brooklyn (lottery), 39-36

15. Los Angeles Clippers, 36-39

16. Charlotte, 39-37

17. Cleveland, 42-33

18. Minnesota, 43-33

The Clippers (margin of 3.5 games), Hawks (1.0), and Hornets (0.5) are in front of the Nets in current draft positioning. Ultimately, all three of the Hawks, Nets and Hornets are tracking to play in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament for the playoffs, with the results determining who picks in the lottery and who goes later in the first round.

Minnesota (3.5 games) and Cleveland (3.0) have a solid lead over the Nets, which makes No. 16 the most likely pick outcome, as of today.

The Brooklyn Pick: Both TOR and CLE won tonight, staying 4 and 3 games ahead respectively with seven games remaining. The bad news: CHA lost, falling to 9th. CHI is a new concern. They lost to NYK and are now tied with TOR. The pick is still #16 with #17 three games ahead. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) March 29, 2022

Draft lottery odds, without ties

This chart applies to Houston’s pick, as well as Brooklyn’s if it misses the Eastern Conference playoffs. The NBA’s current lottery system involving the 14 non-playoff teams draws for the first four picks by weighted odds (with the worst teams having better odds), and the 10 teams who are not drawn are then slotted by record from No. 5 to No. 14.

Note that while the top-four odds are identical for the bottom-three teams, there is a significant difference when it comes to floor scenarios. The team with the worst record cannot fall below No. 5 overall. The team with the third-worst record can drop to the No. 7 pick.

There are now 4 slots instead of 3 that are being drawn for. But there are the percentages without ties from @tankathon pic.twitter.com/aMsyhFXOU8 — Bulls Scripted (@BullScripted) November 3, 2018

Frequently asked questions

What happens if there is a tie? Tied lottery teams split their draft lottery odds evenly. For example, if Houston and Oklahoma City tie for the No. 3 seed, or the third-worst record, the combined odds between No. 3 and No. 4 would then be split down the middle. Consider it 3.5.

However, a random coin flip would also be held to determine which team drafts higher in scenarios where neither team is a lottery winner. Head-to-head results between any tied teams are not considered.

What happens if Brooklyn goes on a deep playoff run out of a low seed? This is a fair question, since part of Brooklyn’s underwhelming season is due to widespread injuries, along with only having Kyrie Irving as a part-time player due to New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. It’s possible some or all of those problems might be resolved by the playoffs, making the Nets more dangerous than their record suggests.

However, unlike the NFL, results in the playoffs cannot change a team’s draft spot in the NBA. Even if the Nets were to somehow win the NBA championship out of the No. 8 seed, their draft pick (headed to Houston) would be solely based on their regular-season record.

Remaining strength of schedule, as of March 29

Having a top strength-of-schedule number means that particular team has a harder remaining schedule, which on paper suggests that they are more likely to lose games. If that occurs, it could lead to superior draft positioning in a race with competitors who have easier schedules.

Rockets and teams within three games:

Houston: No. 19 in the NBA

Detroit: No. 11

Orlando: No. 9

Oklahoma City: No. 18

Nets and teams within three games:

Charlotte: No. 17

Atlanta: No. 26

Clippers: No. 10

Brooklyn: No. 30

Cleveland: No. 13

Minnesota: No. 22

Next three Rockets, Nets games, as of March 29

Houston : Sacramento (home, 3/30), Sacramento (home, 4/1), Minnesota (home, 4/3)

Brooklyn: Detroit (home, 3/29), Milwaukee (home, 3/31), Atlanta (road, 4/2)

