2021 NHL draft Day 2 live updates: Detroit Red Wings trade up, take D Shai Buium

The Detroit Red Wings enter Day 2 of the virtual 2021 NHL draft. with six picks after using some of them to pad the rebuild for the present and the future.

Rounds 2-7 begin Saturday at 11. The Wings hold picks at No. 38, 70, 102, 128, 134 and 166, though with the Arizona Coyotes forfeiting their own first-round pick because of combine testing violations, all picks come a slot earlier.

Yzerman used his No. 38 and 128 pick to trade with Vegas to move up to No. 36. The Wings selected Shai Buium, a 6-feet-3 defenseman who shoots left. He had 26 points in 50 games last season in the USHL.

On Friday, Yzerman selected Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson at No. 6 and goaltender Sebastian Cossa at No. 15. Yzerman used the No. 48 pick as part of the package to move up and pick Cossa.

FROM ROUND 1: How Chris Osgood helped convince Wings to draft Cossa

FROM ROUND 1: Why Yzerman saw Edvinsson as the best pick at No. 6

Follow along with our live coverage as the Yzerman, director of amateur scouting Kris Draper and a team of hockey operations personnel make picks that should help the Wings regain competitiveness.

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

Twitter updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Try this link

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her book, The Big 50: The Detroit Red Wings is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings Day 2 picks: Live updates of 2021 NHL draft