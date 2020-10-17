2021 NFL Draft order: Ravens currently own the 24th overall selection

We still have many weeks of football ahead of us in the 2020 NFL season, fingers crossed. But while teams like the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs are focused on what they can achieve this season, some teams’ and fanbases’ eyes have already turned to the future and the 2021 NFL Draft order.

There are three winless teams after five weeks of the season, and fans of those teams must be starting to look to the college ranks to see what blue-chip prospects could be available early in next year’s NFL Draft. If the season were to suddenly end today, the 2021 NFL Draft order would look like this.

2021 NFL Draft order:

The New York Giants, two years after earning the second overall pick, would be the first team on the clock for the 2021 NFL Draft. They have only picked first twice in their long, long history, and have not done so since 1965. Back then they used the first pick to select running back Tucker Frederickson out of Auburn. He went on to play 66 games for Big Blue, rushing 651 times for 2,209 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He also caught 128 passes for 1,011 yards and another eight scores.

The Giants’ other first overall pick was spent on End/Halfback Kyle Rote in 1951. Rote played 11 seasons in New York, earning four Pro Bowl berths on his way to 5,668 yards from scrimmage and 52 touchdowns. His 4,797 receiving yards are still good for seventh all-time for the Giants.

The biggest winners, if the draft order were to stay the same, would unquestionably be the Miami Dolphins. They own the Texans’ first-round pick after the Laremy Tunsil trade, and at present, that selection is the eighth overall. You can’t really class them as losers in the trade, but at present, the deal that took Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks is “only” earning the New York Jets the last pick in the first round.

The Ravens would have to wait until the 24th pick before they made their selection in the current standings. They have only picked at 24 once in their history but it is safe to say they were quite happy with the player they got. In 2002, the Ravens used the 24th overall selection on a safety out of Miami named Ed Reed.