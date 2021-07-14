2021 MLB All-Star Game live updates: Shohei Ohtani takes center stage at Coors Field

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game returns after a year off due to the pandemic, the 91st matchup between the American and National Leagues at 7:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.

Fans and players alike can't wait to see what Shohei Ohtani will do, batting leadoff as the designated hitter and AL's starting pitcher. The Angels' 27-year-old leads the majors with 33 home runs and has 87 strikeouts in 67 innings as a pitcher.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer will take the mound for the NL, his fourth career All-Star Game start.

It's also the first All-Star appearance for Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., two of the game's top young players who have slugged their way to their top of the leaderboards.

Stay tuned for updates throughout the night:

All-Star Game jerseys in real life

The much-maligned All-Star Game uniforms made their official on-field debut on-field but ... they actually don't look that bad?

Shohei Ohtani walks on the field before the game.

All-Star Game starting pitchers by the numbers

Max Scherzer: 7-4, 2.66 ERA, 134 strikeouts in 98 innings

Shohei Ohtani: 4-1, 3.49 ERA, 87 strikeouts in 67 innings

Storms before first pitch in Denver

Here comes the classic afternoon rain storms! It’s getting breezy and sprinkling outside Coors Field ahead of the All Star Game pic.twitter.com/HQLaZXJTu3 — Ashley Michels (@ReporterAshley) July 13, 2021

Weak line of fast-moving storms approaching Denver. Gusty winds, lightning, brief downpour possible.



Should be gone by #AllStarGame 1st pitch at 5:30.#9wx #COwx pic.twitter.com/nnhQsvES6O — Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) July 13, 2021

Vlad Jr., Tatis Jr. ready for their All-Star Game

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Fernando Tatis Jr. arrived at the MLB All-Star Game with distinctions befitting kings and have exceeded even the most lofty expectations assigned to them.

"You can’t live your life by what people say or expect you to do," Tatis said. "Every time I go out there to the field, I’m just the same kid playing the game I love and just enjoying it every single time."

