2021 MLB draft: Live updates as Detroit Tigers make their selections

2021 MLB draft

When: Round 1 — 7 p.m. Sunday. Rounds 2-10 — 1 p.m. Monday. Rounds 11-20 — Noon Tuesday.

Where: Bellco Theater in Denver.

Channels: MLB Network and ESPN (Sunday only).

2020 No. 1 overall pick: Spencer Torkelson, Detroit Tigers (Arizona State).

Tigers' picks (overall pick in parentheses): Round 1 — No. 3 (3); Comp. Balance Round A — No. 2 (32); Round 2 — No. 3 (39); Round 3 — No. 3 (74); Round 4 — No. 3 (104); Round 5 — No. 3 (135); Rounds 6-20 — No. 3 in each round.

For an event than used to gather little to no fanfare, Major League Baseball continues to keep pace with the NBA, NFL, and NHL when it comes to making the annual first-year player draft an event. Sunday's latest edition of the draft is also a first, it will mark the first time the draft has been held outside of the standard June date, and the first time it's televised somewhere outside of MLB Network's studio in Secaucus, New Jersey. The draft is now part of MLB All-Star week festivities in Denver, which start Sunday afternoon with the All-Star Futures Game (conveniently featuring the Tigers' top pick in 2020, Spencer Torkelson, and in 2019, Riley Greene).

For the fourth time since 2016, the Tigers have a top-10 pick in the draft, picking out of the No. 3 spot. The last time the Tigers selected a player No. 3 overall was Kyle Sleeth back in 2003.

Live draft updates

