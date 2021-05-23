2021 Fantasy Football draft rankings: Kickers

Justin Tucker is once again the top choice among our analysts' kicker rankings. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

At some point, Justin Tucker will be unseated from the top of the fantasy football draft rankings for kickers.

It just won't be in 2021.

Tucker has finished in the top-10 scoring kickers the last eight seasons, and he's shown no signs of slowing down.

There are other options available to those thinking that maybe Tucker will finally finish outside the top-10. You can go with Harrison Butker, who is an elite option as long as he's tethered to the Chiefs' offense. There's also Younghoe Koo, 2020's second-highest scorer. Greg "The Leg" Zuerlein is still getting it done, too.

Whoever is your top choice, our analysts help you with their 2021 kicker rankings

