2 former Steelers make ESPN list of NFL draft steals

ESPN put together their list of the 50 biggest NFL draft steals of the last decade. They laid out a very clear set of rules as to what qualifies a player to be a steal which included not having any first-round picks. So that means Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt can’t qualify despite being the No. 30 overall pick.

But two former Steelers did make the cut. Checking in as the No. 20 biggest steal of the last decade was running back Le’Veon Bell. Here’s what they had to say about Bell:

The first rookie to lead the Steelers in rushing since 1989, Bell provided a major boost in both the passing and run games right out of the gate. His notable “slow to/fast through” running style was somewhat new to the NFL; Bell could come to nearly a complete stop and then suddenly explode up the field. It helped him become a three-time All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler during his six seasons in Pittsburgh.

Then at No. 41 ESPN has defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. Pittsburgh drafted Hargrave at pick No. 89 in the 2016 NFL draft. Here’s what they had to say about Hargrave as the pick:

Hargrave was knocked hard in the NFL draft process for short arms, small hands and an FCS level of competition at South Carolina State. But he has emerged as one of the premier defensive tackles in the game, adding 11 sacks and 30 pressures to his résumé in 2022 alone. Hargave just cashed in with an $84 million contract with the 49ers, further solidifying his status as a legendary draft steal.

It’s an interesting comparison to see how two guys who were drafted and took their careers in very different directions as well as how they were handled by the Steelers. Bell was the star for Pittsburgh yet it wasn’t enough and his greed pushed him out of the league too soon. Hargrave was never treated with the respect he deserved with the Steelers but he bided his time and cashed in as a free agent.

