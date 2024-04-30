$1 hot dogs to be sold during Mets game against Cubs

$1 hot dogs to be sold during Mets game against Cubs

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Here’s a deal you’ll surely relish.

The Mets will be serving $1 hot dogs during their game against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field on Tuesday night.

Things to do around NYC

Gluten-free or vegetarian options are available, and you can purchase up to four hot dogs per transaction, according to the team’s website.

Erin Pflaumer is a digital content producer from Long Island who has covered both local and national news since 2018. She joined PIX11 in 2023. See more of her work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.