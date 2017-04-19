Von Miller gets his stolen Super Bowl 50 helmet back from FBI

It’s not like Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was leading the international crusade to get his Super Bowl 50 helmet back.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know my helmet was missing,” Miller said on April 11. “That’s how crazy last year was.”

But the Super Bowl 50 MVP was happy to hear that the FBI found his helmet as a part of its hunt to get New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s two Super Bowl jerseys back. And on Wednesday, he was presented the recovered helmet he wore when he made history against the Carolina Panthers.





Miller getting his helmet back should all but end the the weird ordeal of the missing memorabilia, allegedly stolen from locker rooms by Mauricio Ortega, a credentialed member of the media. Authorities traced the jerseys to Ortega and then recovered them at his home in Mexico.

Although the case started with officials trying to find Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, stolen shortly after the game ended from a bag in his locker, they found another Brady jersey and Miller’s helmet, which Miller didn’t even realize was gone.

He still appreciated the return of the keepsake from his biggest day as a football player.

“We had the best of the best and the finest investigators on the whole ordeal,” Miller said earlier this month, according to the Broncos’ transcripts. “They were able to find Tom’s jerseys and they were able to find my helmet as well. Hats off to those guys.”

Von Miller was Super Bowl 50 MVP. (AP) More

Frank Schwab is the editor of Shutdown Corner on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter!

Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Dan Wetzel: Slight change in Aaron Hernandez during his final days

• Barkley fires back at ‘idiots’ over Isaiah Thomas backlash

• Shaq’s son forges own path, picks Arizona over LSU

• Ex-Cardinals star beat Randy Johnson with ‘fastballs, curveballs and vodka’

