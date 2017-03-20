Video leaked of man entering Patriots locker room and allegedly leaving with Tom Brady's jersey

A former executive of a newspaper company brazenly walked into the New England Patriots locker room after Super Bowl LI, allegedly took quarterback Tom Brady’s jersey and walked out without anyone stopping him.

The Associated Press reported that the newspaper Diario La Prensa said one of its former executives was involved in the case of Brady’s missing Super Bowl jerseys. The FBI said it recovered Brady’s Super Bowl LI jersey, and also his missing Super Bowl XLIX jersey, and the NFL said the suspect was a “credentialed member of the international media.” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport identified the suspect as Mauricio Ortega.

Fox Sports 1’s Jay Glazer obtained security footage from just after Super Bowl LI, when a man entered the Patriots locker room with players and left with a bag under his arm. Glazer said authorities used that video in the case.

FS1, Jay Glazer release video of person allegedly leaving Patriots locker room with Tom Brady's jersey. pic.twitter.com/3dsjrv8NqH — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 20, 2017





Brady released a statement through his agent Don Yee, via NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo:

Tom Brady statement via his agent Don Yee pic.twitter.com/B6BeRgiBxD — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2017





The heist seemed surreal. It’s hard to imagine someone stealing Brady’s jersey – which was later valued at $500,000 – and walking out without anyone knowing it. The case got even weirder. Not only did the suspect have Brady’s XLIX jersey as well, Glazer reported that authorities were investigating if the suspect had Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller’s helmet from Super Bowl 50.

If nothing else, expect the NFL to look into its postgame security procedures after this dilemma.

