Top 10 best pop culture hockey moments of 2016 (Puck Daddy Year in Hockey)

Hockey and popular culture go hand-in-hand in a lot of areas, from television shows to movies to music. The sport is a part of all walks every day life in all parts of the world.

The year 2016 showed us many areas where hockey was involved in many different types of pop culture.

Here are the Top 10 best pop culture hockey moments of 2016. Please list anyone we missed, or your own list, in the comments!

10. Hockey world mourns the death of Alan Thicke

Alan Thicke was one of hockey’s biggest celebrity fans. He had performed musical numbers with NHL players, provided entertainment at past NHL awards, helped launch the Tampa Bay Lightning and greased the wheels for Wayne Gretzky’s trade to the Los Angeles Kings.

When Thicke died at the age of 69 on Dec. 13 after suffering a heart attack while playing hockey with his son, the hockey community posted several tributes on social media, honoring Thicke and his life.

Janet & I are deeply saddened to hear of Alan's passing. He was a wonderful man,father,husband and friend.He will be missed by all. RIP Alan — Wayne Gretzky (@OfficialGretzky) December 14, 2016





“In addition to being a passionate fan, Alan was an energetic participant in many of our events, including All-Star, charity games and Awards shows. He frequently attended games, and was with us as recently as September’s World Cup,” NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement provided by the league. “Alan always displayed humor and grace and he will be greatly missed. We send condolences to Alan’s wife, Tanya, and the rest of his family as well as to his countless friends and the multitudes he entertained.”

9. Minnesota Wild choose Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” as new goal song

After the death of Prince last April, the Minnesota Wild temporarily changed their goal song to the local pop icon’s hit “Let’s Go Crazy” from Joe Satriani’s “Crowd Chant” for Game 6 in their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series.

The team also held a moment of silence for Prince before the game and made other tributes to the fallen star.

Fans seemed to enjoy the song so much that the Wild offered season ticket holders a survey to see if they wanted to use it to replace “Crowd Chant.” They said yes and “Let’s Go Crazy” is now played after every Wild home goal.

8. Reading Royals’ KISS themed jerseys

The Reading Royals of the ECHL wanted to show their love of the band KISS and tie this appreciation into charity.

So on Nov. 12 they sold KISS themed jerseys during their game against the Manchester Monarchs. Then on Nov. 26, fans watched the Royals wearing the same KISS jerseys when they hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones.

The Nov. 26 game was the Royals’ “Night of Hope” which will raise funds for Hope Rescue Mission in Reading.

The team noted in an email announcing the event that “the Reading Royals and our fans are some of the biggest KISS fans in the world.”

7. Manchester by the Sea

This Oscar frontrunner starring Casey Affleck has some hockey elements to it. Patrick, portrayed by Lucas Hedges, plays the sport in the film. Here is the trailer which shows some hockey scenes.

6. Leonardo DiCaprio hides at a New York Islanders game

In early April, superstar actor Leonardo DiCaprio went to a New York Islanders game at Barclays Center, but he didn’t want anyone to know he was there. So DiCaprio – who won an Academy Award for “The Revenant” the previous month – took his Cal Golden Bears hat and used it to cover his face when the television camera panned on him.

“It’s tough to watch a hockey game when you got your hat down that far, isn’t it?” quipped New York analyst Butch Goring.

5. Metallica’s national anthem at the Stanley Cup Final

The San Jose Sharks did their best to blend pop culture and local celebrities with their playoff run. Over the course of the postseason, Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, former U.S. secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch and San Francisco 49ers great Ronnie Lott all opened up their locker room door before the team hit the ice.