Top 10 biggest busts of 2016 (Puck Daddy Year in Hockey)

(Puck Daddy presents its annual look back at the year in hockey. Check back every day through the New Year for our many lists and hot takes.)

In 2016 a lot of parts in hockey did not go according to plan. Some decisions by teams to acquire players turned out poorly. Some teams underachieved. Choices to play the free agent or trade market a certain way didn’t work out.

We took a look at the biggest busts in the year 2016 and why they turned out this way.

10. Young players demanding trades

Both Jonathan Drouin and Jacob Trouba both believed they would have better opportunities elsewhere and requested trades, but both players had little leverage to push their teams to act on their trade demands. Drouin refused to report to the Tampa Bay Lightning’s AHL affiliate in Syracuse and was suspended, but eventually returned to the minors and was called up by Tampa for their playoff push.

Trouba, a restricted free agent last summer, asked the Winnipeg Jets for a trade in hopes he could play the right side on another team – since his path with the Jets was blocked by more veteran players. Winnipeg didn’t pull the trigger stating they would only make a deal if it was in the best interest of the Jets. Trouba re-signed in a two-year $6 million deal.

Later both players said they rescinded their trade requests.

The league’s collective bargaining agreement is in part designed to ensure younger players stay on the teams that drafted them. Despite the best efforts of Trouba and Drouin, both players couldn’t wriggle free from their current clubs.

9. Kris Russell’s free agency

Defenseman Kris Russell was one of the biggest names on the unrestricted free agent market going into the offseason. It appeared that Russell, who the Dallas Stars acquired for a second-round pick and Jyrki Jokipakka at the 2016 trade deadline from the Calgary Flames, would sign somewhere early. Instead, Russell had to wait until Oct. 7 and didn’t get a long-term contract in the process. The Edmonton Oilers inked him to a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

8. The Anaheim Ducks

After a dismal start to the 2015-16 season, the Anaheim Ducks, a team many considered a Stanley Cup favorite in the preseason, transformed into one of the league’s hottest teams in the second half of the year – taking the Pacific Division on the final day of the regular season. In the first-round of the postseason, the Ducks lost their first two games at home against the Nashville Predators, and then bounced back to take three straight – setting up a Game 6 clinching scenario on the road. The Ducks were beat 3-1 by the Predators in that contest and then lost their fourth consecutive Game 7 on home ice.

After the end of the season, the Ducks fired coach Bruce Boudreau – who was behind the bench for all those Game 7 disappointments – and replaced him with Randy Carlyle, the team’s previous coach who led them to the 2007 Stanley Cup.

View photos Game Seven of the Western Conference First Round during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at the Honda Center on April 27, 2016 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images) More

7. Eric Staal with the New York Rangers

Carolina Hurricanes center Eric Staal was one of the biggest names on the trade market last season and ended up with the New York Rangers for two second-round picks (2016, 2017) and Finnish prospect Aleksi Saarela. The Hurricanes also picked up half of Staal’s salary. The Rangers ignored the fact that Staal’s numbers had dropped considerably to 0.52 points per-game down from 0.70 points per-game the previous year and believed the veteran would be “energized” by the deal.

In 20 games with New York, Staal notched just six points. In New York’s five-game loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs, Staal didn’t pick up a point and was a minus-7. He departed to the Minnesota Wild in free agency, where he has notched 24 points in 30 games.

6. Andrew Ladd and the New York Islanders

The Islanders signed the former Winnipeg Jets captain to a seven-year $38.5 million contract in the offseason and Ladd has just four goals and three assists in 31 games – far below his career averages. He has turned into the poster boy for New York’s offseason futility in 2016 when they let Kyle Okposo, Frans Nielsen and Matt Martin walk in free agency.