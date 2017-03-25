LaVar Ball Crying Jordan memes and trolling surface after UCLA's loss to Kentucky

As soon as LaVar Ball, the loud-mouthed father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, started tearing up during UCLA’s eventual 86-75 loss to Kentucky on Friday, fans had to know that the memes were coming.


Don’t worry. Ask and you shall receive. It was only a matter of minutes before Twitter users photo-shopped Jordan’s crying face over Ball’s to create a new meme. Even the “BBB” on Ball’s Big Baller Brand hat had been replaced with “LLL.”

 

The trolling didn’t stop there. It actually got even better.






And people wasted no time trolling Ball for the absurd comments he has made in the past.


More March Madness coverage on Yahoo Sports:
How Chris Chiozza hit the shot of the NCAA tournament and saved Florida’s season
These photos of Florida’s buzzer-beater are almost as incredible as the shot itself
Billion-dollar bust: De’Aaron Fox upstages Lonzo Ball to lead Kentucky past UCLA
Commercials during March Madness mistakenly thank Republicans for repealing Obamacare