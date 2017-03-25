LaVar Ball Crying Jordan memes and trolling surface after UCLA's loss to Kentucky

As soon as LaVar Ball, the loud-mouthed father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, started tearing up during UCLA’s eventual 86-75 loss to Kentucky on Friday, fans had to know that the memes were coming.
Almost time to get those LaVar Ball crying jordan memes out
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 25, 2017
Somebody get the Lavar Ball Crying Face MeMe’s ready.#SWEET16 #UCLAvsUK
— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 25, 2017
Don’t worry. Ask and you shall receive. It was only a matter of minutes before Twitter users photo-shopped Jordan’s crying face over Ball’s to create a new meme. Even the “BBB” on Ball’s Big Baller Brand hat had been replaced with “LLL.”
Crying Jordan on Lavar Ball right on schedule ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gbioo5A1qL
— Kevin Brown (@PlayaKB) March 25, 2017
The trolling didn’t stop there. It actually got even better.
Sorry Lavar, Lonzo has a new daddy pic.twitter.com/PPSDTW0fD0
— Marc (@RealConnorHobbs) March 25, 2017
LaVar Ball’s priorities… pic.twitter.com/89l0AuTmUd
— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 25, 2017
LaVar Ball: “Lonzo is going to win a national championship”
Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/Nkh6MCFV2b
— Tim England (@tengland150) March 25, 2017
New rare picture of Lavar & Lonzo Ball after the game tonight pic.twitter.com/4uQFnWjG1U
— Nick Wallace (@nickwallace7) March 25, 2017
LaVar Ball: “UCLA will win it all” pic.twitter.com/n6mtcnWuJr
— Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) March 25, 2017
And people wasted no time trolling Ball for the absurd comments he has made in the past.
Lavar Ball: “I would’ve held Fox to 38.”
— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 25, 2017
