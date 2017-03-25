LaVar Ball Crying Jordan memes and trolling surface after UCLA's loss to Kentucky

As soon as LaVar Ball, the loud-mouthed father of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, started tearing up during UCLA’s eventual 86-75 loss to Kentucky on Friday, fans had to know that the memes were coming.

Almost time to get those LaVar Ball crying jordan memes out — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 25, 2017

Somebody get the Lavar Ball Crying Face MeMe’s ready.#SWEET16 #UCLAvsUK — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 25, 2017





Don’t worry. Ask and you shall receive. It was only a matter of minutes before Twitter users photo-shopped Jordan’s crying face over Ball’s to create a new meme. Even the “BBB” on Ball’s Big Baller Brand hat had been replaced with “LLL.”

Crying Jordan on Lavar Ball right on schedule ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/gbioo5A1qL — Kevin Brown (@PlayaKB) March 25, 2017

The trolling didn’t stop there. It actually got even better.

Sorry Lavar, Lonzo has a new daddy pic.twitter.com/PPSDTW0fD0 — Marc (@RealConnorHobbs) March 25, 2017









LaVar Ball: “Lonzo is going to win a national championship” Kentucky: pic.twitter.com/Nkh6MCFV2b — Tim England (@tengland150) March 25, 2017





New rare picture of Lavar & Lonzo Ball after the game tonight pic.twitter.com/4uQFnWjG1U — Nick Wallace (@nickwallace7) March 25, 2017





LaVar Ball: “UCLA will win it all” pic.twitter.com/n6mtcnWuJr — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) March 25, 2017





And people wasted no time trolling Ball for the absurd comments he has made in the past.

Lavar Ball: “I would’ve held Fox to 38.” — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) March 25, 2017





