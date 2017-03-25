Commercials during March Madness mistakenly thank Republicans for repealing Obamacare

No matter where in the United States you live, you might have enjoyed watching basketball Friday night, whether it was Devin Booker dropping 70 points or any of four NCAA tournament games.

Depending on where you live, you also might have been confused by some odd advertisements thanking Republican lawmakers for repealing the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare. That, of course, did not happen. House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the bill Friday after it became clear it lacked sufficient support.

Nonetheless, the advertisements ran. Deadspin was first to point them out. Here’s one featuring California congressman David Valadao:

Basketball fans around the U.S. treated to prematurely-bought ads congratulating Republicans for repealing Obamacare https://t.co/voB1PTWfud pic.twitter.com/L6SaU6T4lJ — Deadspin (@Deadspin) March 25, 2017





Per Deadspin, a similar commercial featuring Virginia congresswoman Barbara Comstock ran on local television during the Brooklyn Nets-Washington Wizards game. Ironically, Comstock was one of several lawmakers representing Virginia who ultimately opposed the bill.

More

The following commercials, featuring Iowa’s David Young and Texas’ Will Hurd, also ran:

The ads were paid for by the American Action Network PAC. They ran on other channels as well, not just during sporting events.

Some Twitter users had apt GIF metaphors for the premature advertisements:





More March Madness coverage on Yahoo Sports:

• How Chris Chiozza hit the shot of the NCAA tournament and saved Florida’s season

• These photos of Florida’s buzzer-beater are almost as incredible as the shot itself

• Billion-dollar bust: De’Aaron Fox upstages Lonzo Ball to lead Kentucky past UCLA

• The Internet loves LaVar Ball memes after UCLA’s loss to Kentucky