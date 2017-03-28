The 13 NCAA tournament plays that absolutely have to be in One Shining Moment

Sixty-four of the 67 games of the 2017 NCAA tournament are in the book. The three most momentous ones are still ahead, of course, but the majority of March Madness is behind as. That means the majority of the memorable plays of the tournament have already been witnessed.

Less than a week from now, CBS will cap off the 2017 college basketball season with a three-minute montage set to One Shining Moment that will consolidate all the emotion and excitement of the tournament into one beautiful video. Here is last year’s:

And now for 13 plays that we should be seeing this year:

1. Chris Chiozza’s buzzer-beater

Nothing will top this. From the twists and turns of the game to the degree of difficulty, to the significance, to the incredible pictures of the shot, Chiozza sending Florida to the Elite Eight is the play of the tournament:





2. Luke Maye’s shot

Maye has gone from walk-on to second big man off the bench to basically the equivalent of Christian Laettner. He beat Kentucky with the clutchest of clutch jumpers:





3. Zak Showalter’s runner

Had Wisconsin gone on to beat Florida in overtime, Showalter’s game-tying 3 would be atop this list. It’s still amazing, though. With Bronson Koenig playing the role of decoy after injuring his leg late in Friday’s Sweet 16 game, Wisconsin put the ball in the hands of Showalter. Like Maye, “Showy” is a former walk-on, and like Maye, he came up big:

4. Canyon Barry’s chase-down

Nobody will remember the other remarkable play in Florida’s win over Wisconsin, but Chiozza’s shot doesn’t happen without Barry’s block. Khalil Iverson had a clear path to put Wisconsin up four. Barry closed a 15-foot gap, and seconds later the game was tied:





5. Nigel Hayes’ “fake spin-back”

Hayes took a page out of Michael Jordan’s lengthy book of famous moves and beat top-seeded Villanova:

Wisconsin closing in on an upset! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/8N5iglBstt — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 18, 2017





6. Tyler Dorsey’s winner

Oregon’s Mr. March has been on fire lately. He’s scored 20-plus points in seven consecutive games. He’s hit 26 3-pointers during that stretch. This one, to cap a 10-point comeback against Rhode Island in the second round, was the biggest:





7. Malik Monk’s overshadowed heroics

Maye’s shot will be remembered, but Monk’s was insanely difficult. This is what he did all year:

8. Gonzaga’s sequence

West Virginia swiped a rebound away from Nigel Williams-Goss, and Nathan Adrian was about to put the Mountaineers up by three with a minute remaining in the Sweet 16. But Josh Perkins, the Zags’ shortest player, rejected Adrian’s dunk. Williams-Goss raced down the floor, found Mathews in the corner, and Mathews hit what would turn out to be the game-winner:

Crazy sequence for the Zags pic.twitter.com/XRJJ5Tl3j2 — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) March 24, 2017





9. Semi Ojeleye’s tip-slam

Ojeleye was at the 3-point line when Shake Milton’s shot went up. When it bounced off the rim… my goodness:





10. Xavier’s play

There is no other-wordly athleticism or clutch shot-making here, but Chris Mack drew up an absolutely gorgeous play to clinch one of the biggest upsets of the tournament. They way Xavier sets up the lob from the high post is brilliant:





11. Jordan Bell’s blocks

Bell blocked EIGHT shots against Kansas. Below are seven. At least one of the eight has to make the One Shining Moment cut.

