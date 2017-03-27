Elation and agony: UNC dramatically flips script from last year while UK suffers brutal '92 flashback

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Sporting fate has an uncanny way of coming full circle, of balancing scales, of granting good fortune to those it had previously cuffed around.

And so, a year after being the victim in the national championship game, North Carolina had its own Villanova Moment on Sunday. Its own epic last-second play. Its own sudden hero. Its own dramatic victory after losing every bit of a seemingly secure lead.

The parallels were everywhere.

Malik Monk was Marcus Paige: Heroically making shots in the final seconds, including a heavily contested 3-pointer with 7.2 seconds left to tie the game when all hope had appeared lost for Kentucky.

Theo Pinson was Ryan Arcidiacono: The dribbler, the decision maker, the delivery man of the underhanded pass.

Luke Maye was Kris Jenkins: Mr. Big Shot, swishing his way into NCAA tournament lore.

The Tar Heels were ‘Nova, beating Kentucky 75-73 after losing 77-74 last April in Houston.

And just to make this full-circle story that much more karmically complete, there was Jenkins himself sitting behind the North Carolina bench. Tar Heels guard Nate Britt is his brother, and the Villanova junior was here to cheer him on.

Watching Britt and his teammates cut the nets, I had to ask Jenkins: how eerily similar is this to the ending in Houston last year? Just flipped upside down for the Heels?

“It’s crazy,” Jenkins agreed. “Really crazy.”

UNC's Luke Maye (32) hits the game-winning shot against Kentucky on Sunday.

Carolina’s helpless feeling of last year, watching the other guys make the final play, has been replaced by a sweet sequel.

“I’m glad we came out on the winning side this time,” Pinson said.

“I know how Kentucky feels,” UNC guard Joel Berry said. “Not to have that feeling is nice.”

Kentucky feels the way Kentucky felt 25 years ago. Which is to say, awful.

A quarter century after the first time it happened, another player from Tobacco Road wearing No. 32 shoved a last-second dagger in the heart of Big Blue Nation on the brink of the Final Four. Then, Laettner. Now, Luke.

Maye’s shot has to rank as the second-most painful in Kentucky history. And if the Heels go on to win it all in Arizona, it might be the second-biggest shot in North Carolina history, behind Michael Jordan’s to win the 1982 national title.

But Maye is a far less likely assassin than was Christian Laettner in 1992. Laettner was the best player in college basketball that season. Maye is a role-playing sub with one career start and a 3.1 points-per-game scoring average in two seasons at Carolina.

From relative obscurity, Maye has morphed into a sudden star here in Memphis. He scored a career-high 14 points and had his first career double-double Friday against Butler in the South Region semifinals, then dropped 17 and the Final Four clincher against the Wildcats on Sunday. In a surreal turn of events, he was the South Region Most Outstanding Player in a field full of future NBA players.

“It happened so fast,” said Mark Maye, Luke’s father and a former quarterback at North Carolina, summing up both his son’s sudden star turn and the thunderclap of an ending Sunday.

Mark Maye and his wife raised Luke a Tar Heel – he remembers attending games in Chapel Hill as young as 5 or 6. He grew up in Huntersville, N.C., dreaming of playing at Carolina – originally as a football player, and eventually in basketball.

The interest wasn’t fully reciprocal. Maye was a low-wattage recruit who chose UNC over Clemson and Davidson. He was originally invited to walk on, but a scholarship opened up for him his freshman year.

Playing time did not open up much last year. Maye averaged 5.4 minutes per game as a freshman, but he vowed to improve enough in the offseason to merit more minutes. Maye was a constant summer presence in the gym, getting up shots alongside UNC leading scorer Justin Jackson.

“I knew I had confidence in myself and wanted to prove people wrong,” said Maye.

