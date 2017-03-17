Semi Ojeleye's put-back slam may be the dunk of the first round so far

One Shining Moment, Semi Ojeleye. Semi Ojeleye, One Shining Moment.

The SMU forward secured his place on the NCAA tournament’s annual highlight reel with this soaring one-handed put-back dunk in the second half of the sixth-seeded Mustangs’ first-round matchup against 11th-seeded USC.

A former top-50 recruit who languished on the bench at Duke for a year and a half, Ojeleye opted to transfer just two months before the Blue Devils won the 2015 national title. The versatile 6-foot-7 junior sat out the next 22 months at SMU, but he has proven to be worth the wait.

A threat to score both in the paint and on the perimeter, Ojeleye has averaged 18.9 points and 6.8 rebounds this season. His emergence in a starring role is the biggest reason that SMU (30-4) won the American Athletic Conference and is a threat to make a second-weekend NCAA tournament run.

