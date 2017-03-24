Xavier's stunning late rally ends Arizona's season two wins shy of Final Four

SAN JOSE, Calif – Three times in Sean Miller’s tenure at Arizona, the Wildcats have advanced within one win of his first Final Four only to fall agonizingly short.

They didn’t even get that close in this year’s NCAA tournament.

Eleventh-seeded Xavier rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final four minutes against second-seeded Arizona to advance to the Elite Eight for the third time in program history. Sean O’Mara scored the go-ahead basket in the final minute, a layup off a nice high-low feed from Trevon Bluiett to propel the Musketeers to a 73-71 upset.

Arizona had two chances to tie the game or win it after O’Mara’s basket but neither time did the Wildcats manage to get their future lottery pick Lauri Markkanen the ball. Kadeem Allen missed a runner in the lane on Arizona’s first attempt. Allonzo Trier had a potential game-winning 3-pointer rim out on the Wildcats’ second try.

That Xavier is in the Elite Eight is remarkable considering how poorly the Musketeers played after losing star point guard Edmond Sumner to a season-ending knee injury in late January. At one point Xavier lost six consecutive games and entered the Big East tournament having beaten nobody besides DePaul in over a month.

It’s another bitter pill to swallow for Miller and the Wildcats. Arizona looked like it might be safe when it answered a second-half surge from Xavier with 12 straight points of its own. Trier and Allen both sank huge 3-pointers during the run, propelling the Wildcats from a four-point deficit with seven minutes to go to an eight-point lead just three minutes later.

But Xavier responded with a show of resilience mirroring what the Musketeers have delivered this March.

Now they’re 40 minutes away from the most improbable of Final Fours.

