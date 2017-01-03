Sources: Hornets to waive guard Aaron Harrison

Aaron Harrison played five games for the Hornets this season. (AP)

The Charlotte Hornets are waiving guard Aaron Harrison on Tuesday, league sources told The Vertical.

Harrison, 22, has seen limited minutes behind veterans Marco Belinelli and Jeremy Lamb. With both signed through the 2017-18 season, there was little opportunity for Harrison’s role to grow in Charlotte.

Harrison played 26 games for the Hornets since signing as an undrafted free agent in 2015, including limited minutes in five games this season.

Harrison averaged 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 14 games this season for the Greensboro Swarm, Charlotte’s NBA Development League affiliate.

Harrison was undrafted in 2015 out of Kentucky, where he had played with his twin brother, Andrew, a member of the Memphis Grizzlies.

Aaron Harrison’s contract would have become guaranteed for the season on Friday.

Charlotte’s roster will drop to 14 players, and sources say the team has no immediate plans to add a player to replace Harrison.

