Soccer-Swansea frustrated by Middlesbrough in goalless encounter

* Swansea and Middlesbrough played out goalless draw

* Nothing to separate strugglers in tetchy encounter

* Swansea move one point clear of the drop zone

* Middlesbrough are in 19th, five off safety

* Steve Agnew's side have not won in 12 league games

* Swansea host Tottenham in midweek, Boro at Hull

April 2 (Reuters) - Swansea City missed the opportunity to pull away from the relegation zone when they were held 0-0 at home by Middlesbrough in a tetchy encounter on Sunday.

Swansea had conceded 63 goals before the visit of their fellow strugglers, but even the home side's defensive failings could not prompt an improvement from goal-shy Middlesbrough, who have now drawn 0-0 on six occasions this term, a league high.

Swansea's Gylfi Sigurdsson looked the player most likely to make something happen, but a thumping effort from outside the area was saved spectacularly by Victor Valdes on 64 minutes, while a free kick by the Iceland international flew just wide four minutes from time.

The draw pulls 18th-placed Swansea up to 28 points, one clear of the relegation zone ahead of the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, while Middlesbrough, in 19th, move up to 23 points, five off safety.

Boro, who have not won in 12 league games, visit Hull in midweek. (Reporting by Ed Dove)