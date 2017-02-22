Soccer-Juventus close in on quarters as substitutes see off Porto

* Juventus beat Porto 2-0 away in last-16 first leg

* Porto had Alex Telles sent off after 27 minutes

* Juventus substitute Pjaca opened the scoring in 72nd minute

* Another substitute, Dani Alves, added a second two minutes later

* Second leg is at the Juventus Stadium on March 14

LISBON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Juventus edged closer to the Champions League quarter-finals after second-half goals from substitutes Marko Pjaca and Dani Alves earned them a 2-0 away win at 10-man Porto in their last 16 first-leg tie on Wednesday.

Porto's downfall was partly self-inflicted after left back Alex Telles received a red card in the 27th minute following two senseless bookings in the space of 90 seconds, leaving the home side to play over an hour against the Serie A leaders with 10 men.

Despite holding Juventus at bay for 72 minutes, Porto's resolve was broken when Miguel Layun deflected Paulo Dybala's pass into the path of Pjaca who slammed a first-time effort past Iker Casillas.

Dani Alves made sure of victory two minutes later when he controlled Alex Sandro's cross with his chest before finishing calmly as Juventus, who are still in the Italian Cup, boosted their hopes of a maiden treble ahead of the second leg in Turin on March 14. (Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)