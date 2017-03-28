SHOWCASE-Soccer-Arsenal players must emulate Sanchez mentality - Campbell

March 28 (Reuters) - Arsenal players must mirror the never-say-die attitude and work-rate of forward Alexis Sanchez if they hope to salvage their faltering campaign, according to former England defender Sol Campbell.

The north London club were knocked out of the Champions League 10-2 on aggregate by Bayern Munich and lost ground in the race to finish in the Premier League's top four after a run of four losses in five games left them sixth.

"(Arsenal need) more Sanchez-type of mentality players, from defenders to upfront," Campbell, who won two league titles and two FA Cups with Arsenal, told ESPN.

"I think that for me they need more players like that on the pitch. He has everything. If you want to win things, you've got to have more guys like that."

The 28-year-old Sanchez, who is reportedly stalling on a new deal with the club, has scored 22 goals this season but has cut a frustrated figure in recent weeks due to Arsenal's failure to challenge for major honours.

Campbell, the assistant coach of Trinidad and Tobago, also believes manager Arsene Wenger's achievements at Arsenal should not be forgotten amid the current issues.

"He's qualified for the Champions League for the last 20-odd years and that is phenomenal. Not many sides have done that," the 42-year-old Campbell added.

"Now it's just about matching the quality of stadium and training ground... with medals, or at least sustained pressure with whoever is at the top and fighting to the end."

Arsenal host third-placed Manchester City on Sunday. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)