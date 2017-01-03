Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Tex., and wife Heidi wave from the podium during a sound check before the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Wednesday, July 20, 2016. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite/AP) For a long time, the internet has been aware
Elena Delle Donne found her game and fame in Chicago. She established roots here — even named her dog Wrigley — but she may be on the verge of a breakup. The Chicago Sky star, wanting to be closer to her hometown of Wilmington, Del., and also unhappy with her current team, is seeking a trade out of Chicago, sources tell the Tribune. The Washington Mystics have offered their first-round pick this year and All-Star center Stefanie Dolson to the Sky for Delle Donne, the 2015 WNBA Most Valuable Player. The deal also might include last year's seventh-overall pick, Kahleah Copper, or at least did initially. Delle Donne has become discouraged by the "revolving door" in Chicago, a source requesting anonymity
Bronson Koenig scored 20 points Tuesday night and No. 15 Wisconsin shut down Penn State in the second half on its way to an 82-55 victory. The Badgers (17-3, 6-1 Big Ten) started to shake off the Nittany Lions (11-10, 3-5) after Ethan Happ came alive. He struggled in the first half, shooting 2 of 6 from the field, in part because Penn State's Mike Watkins blocked him twice in the span of about 5 minutes. But Happ asserted himself to open the second half, scoring on the Badgers' first two possessions to spark a 13-2 run that put Wisconsin up 52-38 on Vitto Brown's 3-pointer. They wouldn't be threatened the rest of the way. Brown finished with 16 points, while Happ added 14 and eight rebounds.
