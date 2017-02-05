Detroit Free Press

Walton scores season-high 25 points, but U-M shoots just 27% after halftime to lose another Big Ten game At this point Derrick Walton Jr. is Michigan’s whole basketball world. But for the second straight game, even that wasn’t enough as the Wolverines lost at home tonight to Ohio State, 70-66. BOX SCORE Walton set a second consecutive season high with 25 points, including the three-pointer with 26.6 to play to pull within a point. But with U-M trailing by two on the next possession, his baseline fadeaway missed and the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6 Big Ten) were forced to foul. Ohio State (14-10, 4-7) did enough from the foul line (14 of 16 in the second half) to steal the miserable offensive game. After