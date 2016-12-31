The plane carrying Butler’s men’s basketball team back to Indianapolis from New York was forced to make an emergency landing in Pittsburgh after “cabin pressure issues” had players and coaches fearing for their lives. Butler coach Chris Holtmann told ESPN that some coaches began texting family members when the cabin went completely dark, oxygen masks came down from overhead, and a flight attendant repeatedly told all passengers to put the masks on.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George took out his frustrations on the Chicago Bulls, and the Indiana Pacers finally had some fun Friday. It’s about time. George scored 32 points including 11 during a closing flurry to help the Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory. “We have a great time in the locker room,” George said. “I was questioning my team to show that on the court.” They did one day after the three-time All-Star acknowledged publicly he hasn’t had much fun this season. So less than two hours before tipoff, coach Nate McMillan offered a solution – keep the focus on basketball. George & Co. made it work all night. They started fast, making their first seven shots, closed
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) Oklahoma State enjoyed a strong non-conference schedule, using an aggressive defensive style to create turnovers and offensive opportunities. On Friday, the Cowboys got schooled by the template for that style of play. Daxter Miles Jr. scored 22 points and Jevon Carter had 15 points, six assists and four steals to lead No. 11 West Virginia to a 92-75 victory over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 opener for both teams. Nathan Adrian added nine points and eight rebounds for West Virginia (12-1, 1-0), which won its eighth straight. Six Mountaineers scored at least nine points. “I think our pressure, that’s what we do, I think it’s the key to every game,” West Virginia coach Bob
