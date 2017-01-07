CollegeBasketballTalk

Miami continued the early chaos in the ACC on Saturday as they jumped out to a huge early lead and cruised past No. 9 North Carolina for a 77-62 win. A great first half from Miami’s defense limited the North Carolina offense to 6-for-29 shooting as the Hurricanes had a career-high 29 points from freshman guard Bruce Brown. Justin Jackson showed up and had himself a decent afternoon in the loss for the Tar Heels, as the junior finished with 21 points. But junior point guard Joel Berry struggled to only two points and an 0-for-8 day from the field. This win certainly helps Miami’s cause for the NCAA tournament and the inspired play of Brown is a great sign for the rest of the season.