Before the Power Five passed some sensible rules Friday to loosen up athletes' time a little bit, some amendments were proposed by the adults. Some player representatives at the NCAA Convention weren't buying the amendments, recognizing how the system was trying to control days off for unpaid players who are supposedly students first. While learning life skills is great, the amendments symbolized college sports: Propose minutiae to control athletes' time while simultaneously legislating them more freedom. No athletic activities other than competition (and associated activities) over an eight-hour overnight period, such as from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. Medical treatment in that window is still allowed.