The Dagger

This was going to be like so many other Duke and Notre Dame games of recent memory: the heavyweight Blue Devils building a seemingly insurmountable lead, the upstart Irish shooting their way back into it, the battle of private schools that everyone loves to hate being flipped on its head once more — just four months after the football Blue Devils escaped here victorious, no less. Here came Notre Dame, juiced by its student section and a run of 12 unanswered points, the offensive juggernaut looking to do what it had done in three of its previous five wins over Duke by overcoming a double-digit deficit. Then came Grayson Allen pulling up from 3 and silencing the crowd, giving Duke a four-point lead that would only grow over the game’s final five minutes, by which point the Purcell Pavilion audience had thinned and the No. 17 Blue Devils had wrapped up an 84-74 win over the No. 20 Irish.