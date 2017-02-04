CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Allonzo Trier said he’s excited to be playing basketball again with his Arizona teammates after missing the first 19 games of the season. He’s still a long way from feeling like himself on the court, both on offense and defense. “It’s still a step slow. I’m still out of rhythm. I’m still not shooting the ball great,” the sophomore guard said. “I’ll be better. I know that.” And that should be a scary thought for Pac-12 opponents. Trier scored 18 points and No. 5 Arizona roared to life in the second half to defeat Oregon State 71-54 on Thursday night. Dusan Ristic had 10 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats (21-2, 10-0), who have won 15 straight games. Stephen Thompson
Two Kansas players are reportedly persons of interest in a vandalism investigation. Off-the-court trouble seems to keep plaguing No. 3 Kansas, as guards Josh Jackson and Lagerald Vick are persons of interest in a Lawrence police investigation into the early December vandalism of a car, the Kansas City Star reported Thursday, citing multiple sources.
No. 12 North Carolina’s game against Notre Dame has been moved to Sunday at 1 p.m. due to a water shortage that caused UNC to cancel classes on Friday afternoon. According to the Orange Water and Sewer Authority, the water shortage caused emergency warnings after a major water main broke on Friday. UNC cited fire concerns and the water shortage for canceling classes after 1 p.m. Roy Williams’ 2 p.m. press conference was also canceled.
