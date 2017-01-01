LAS VEGAS (AP) Eight players were ejected from a women’s basketball game between Utah State and UNLV on Saturday night after a brawl that started with 1:10 left in the third quarter. UNLV’s Katie Powell and Utah State’s Antonia Robinson were ejected for fighting and three players from each team were ejected for leaving the bench. UNLV trailed 36-32 at that point and had six dressed players remaining – Utah State had eight. The Rebels went on to win 55-53 in overtime. In the play leading up to the brawl, Utah State’s Deja Mason fouled Brooke Johnson on a drive to the basket and Johnson went hard to the ground. Powell was on her way to help her teammate when she and Robinson bumped into each other
College basketball’s tallest player has UCF off to a surprising 12-4 start . When Central Florida assistant coach Jamill Jones started working with Tacko Fall last spring, he urged his new center to be honest about something. “Are you afraid to hurt someone?” Jones asked.
On Saturday, North Carolina was hit pretty hard by a winter storm, which left most of the city paralyzed because of icy road conditions. According to the Weather Channel, parts of North Carolina were hit by as many as 12 inches of snow, 0.15 inches of ice and an inch of sleet thanks to winter storm Helena. There was some doubt as to whether or not this evening’s game between the Bruins and Hurricanes would take place, but the NHL decided that cancelling the game wasn’t necessary. Here’s an excerpt of the release from the Hurricanes’ website: The National Hockey League confirmed Sunday that the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5 p.m. will be played as scheduled.
