CBS Sports

I suspect four different schools -- Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA and Villanova -- will receive first-place votes in Monday's Associated Press poll, and it's reasonable to go with any of those four at the top. But I still believe Jay Wright's Wildcats should be ranked No. 1 based on the strength of their resume. Villanova is 17-1 with six top-50 KenPom wins. The only other school under consideration for the No. 1 ranking that can match the Wildcats' wins is Kansas, which also has six top-50 KenPom victories. But Villanova's loss is a loss at Butler while KU's loss is a neutral-court loss to an Indiana team that's now 11-6. So I'm giving the edge to Villanova. But I can also acknowledge it's not clear