INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George took out his frustrations on the Chicago Bulls, and the Indiana Pacers finally had some fun Friday. It’s about time. George scored 32 points including 11 during a closing flurry to help the Pacers snap a four-game losing streak with a 111-101 victory. “We have a great time in the locker room,” George said. “I was questioning my team to show that on the court.” They did one day after the three-time All-Star acknowledged publicly he hasn’t had much fun this season. So less than two hours before tipoff, coach Nate McMillan offered a solution – keep the focus on basketball. George & Co. made it work all night. They started fast, making their first seven shots, closed