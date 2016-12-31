JaQuan Lyle made five of seven shots from behind the three-point line and scored 22 points as Ohio State pulled away down the stretch and beat Michigan State, 72-67, on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio, for the Buckeyes' first Big Ten Conference win this season. Marc Loving and Jae'Sean Tate each added 12 for the Buckeyes (11-7, 1-4 Big Ten), whose season was on the verge of collapsing after a disastrous start in the conference, inconsistent play and the loss of a key player to a season-ending injury. Ohio State grabbed a 59-58 lead on a Lyle three-pointer with 7:15 left and led by as many as seven. Michigan State (12-7, 4-2) surged back in final 3 1/2 minutes but it wasn't good enough as the Spartans
I suspect four different schools -- Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA and Villanova -- will receive first-place votes in Monday's Associated Press poll, and it's reasonable to go with any of those four at the top. But I still believe Jay Wright's Wildcats should be ranked No. 1 based on the strength of their resume. Villanova is 17-1 with six top-50 KenPom wins. The only other school under consideration for the No. 1 ranking that can match the Wildcats' wins is Kansas, which also has six top-50 KenPom victories. But Villanova's loss is a loss at Butler while KU's loss is a neutral-court loss to an Indiana team that's now 11-6. So I'm giving the edge to Villanova. But I can also acknowledge it's not clear
NEW YORK -- Jay Wright sounded like a coach whose team had just come off a loss, crediting the opposition while admonishing his own squad. Wright's No. 3 Villanova Wildcats didn't play well, but were able to overcome 20 turnovers, a poor start and dismal shooting from two of their stars, to take down St. John's, 70-57, before 17,309 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Donte DiVincenzo came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points, helping the Wildcats (17-1, 5-1 in the Big East) to hand the Red Storm (8-11, 2-4) their fourth straight loss. Villanova has won 16 of the last 17 games against St. John's. The loss was the third in the last four games to ranked teams. The Red Storm lost to
