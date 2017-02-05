GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Jackson scored 16 points to help No. 12 North Carolina beat No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 on Sunday in a game postponed a day and relocated from UNC’s campus due to a water shortage. Isaiah Hicks added 14 points for the Tar Heels (21-4, 9-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 49 percent and dominated the glass while having six double-figure scorers. V.J. Beachem scored 20 points for the Fighting Irish (17-7, 6-5), who lost for the fifth time in six games. UNC led by 15 midway through the second half, only to see Notre Dame climb back to within 75-73 on Beachem’s 3-pointer from the corner with 3:47 left. But Joel Berry II answered with a jumper at the 3:33 mark to start an
Walton scores season-high 25 points, but U-M shoots just 27% after halftime to lose another Big Ten game At this point Derrick Walton Jr. is Michigan’s whole basketball world. But for the second straight game, even that wasn’t enough as the Wolverines lost at home tonight to Ohio State, 70-66. BOX SCORE Walton set a second consecutive season high with 25 points, including the three-pointer with 26.6 to play to pull within a point. But with U-M trailing by two on the next possession, his baseline fadeaway missed and the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6 Big Ten) were forced to foul. Ohio State (14-10, 4-7) did enough from the foul line (14 of 16 in the second half) to steal the miserable offensive game. After
Lonzo Ball's demeanor stayed the same, even as the buzz built around his showdown with another standout freshman in Washington's Markelle Fultz. It became a one-sided matchup thanks to all the other options UCLA has along with its freshman star. Ball had 22 points while dazzling in his matchup against Fultz, Bryce Alford added 21 points and No. 11 UCLA routed Washington 107-66 on Saturday night.
