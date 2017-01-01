ProHockeyTalk

On Saturday, North Carolina was hit pretty hard by a winter storm, which left most of the city paralyzed because of icy road conditions. According to the Weather Channel, parts of North Carolina were hit by as many as 12 inches of snow, 0.15 inches of ice and an inch of sleet thanks to winter storm Helena. There was some doubt as to whether or not this evening’s game between the Bruins and Hurricanes would take place, but the NHL decided that cancelling the game wasn’t necessary. Here’s an excerpt of the release from the Hurricanes’ website: The National Hockey League confirmed Sunday that the game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Boston Bruins on Sunday at 5 p.m. will be played as scheduled.