Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday, Feb 15

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

SOCCER

Champions League, last 16 first leg matches (1945)

Bayern Munich (Germany) v Arsenal (England)

Real Madrid (Spain) v Napoli (Italy)

Bayern eye fourth qualification over Arsenal

MUNICH - Bayern aim to take the first step towards a fourth qualification out of four Champions League last 16 ties against Arsenal when they meet in the first leg. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAY-ARS/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Unbeaten Napoli to test Real's resolve

MADRID - Real Madrid's resolve will be put to the test in their bid to become the first team to retain the Champions League when they face a Napoli side who are unbeaten in all competitions since October. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-MAD-NAP/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 400 words)

NBA

LeBron's Cavs visit Timberwolves, Lakers host Kings

LeBron James and the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers try to pad their lead atop the Eastern Conference when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Los Angeles Lakers host the Sacramento Kings in two of the three games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

NHL

Penguins host Canucks, Oilers battle Coyotes

Sidney Crosby and the reigning Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins host the Vancouver Canucks while Connor McDavid tries to pad his slim lead atop the league scoring table when his Edmonton Oilers host the Arizona Coyotes in two of the seven games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

GOLF

European Tour

World Super 6, Perth (16-19)

Golf looks to innovate with World Super 6

MELBOURNE - Golf will make a play for a new, younger demographic at the World Super 6 in Perth, which shakes up the traditional 72-hole format with Sunday match-plays. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 400 words)

(Asia editor: Greg Stutchbury)