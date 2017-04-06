Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday, April 6

Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

GOLF

U.S. Masters (to 9)

World number one Johnson doubtful for Masters after freak fall

AUGUSTA - World number one Dustin Johnson's participation in the U.S. Masters this week is in doubt after he injured his back in a freak accident, his manager David Winkle said on Wednesday. (GOLF-MASTERS/JOHNSON (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, 300 words)

AUGUSTA, Georgia - The 81st edition of the U.S. Masters gets underway at Augusta National with red-hot world number one Dustin Johnson an injury doubt and Rory McIlroy looking to complete a career grand slam. (GOLF-MASTERS/ PIX, TV, GRAPHIC, expect throughout, by Steve Keating, Ed Osmond, Frank Pingue and Rory Carroll)

BASEBALL

Richards returns to the mound for Angels

Garrett Richards, who has not pitched for more than 11 months after suffering an elbow injury that caused him to miss most of last season, is slated to start for the Los Angeles Angels against the Oakland Athletics in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-MLB-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 1000 words)

NBA

First place on line as Celtics face Cavs

First place in the Eastern Conference is up for grabs as Isaiah Thomas the Boston Celtics host the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers, while the Miami Heat (37-40) and Charlotte Hornets meet in a game that could decide who gets the final spot in the playoffs, two of the eight contests on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NHL

Capitals and Rangers meet as playoffs loom

Alex Ovechkin and the league-leading Washington Capitals meet the playoff bound New York Rangers, while the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens go for a sixth straight against the Buffalo Sabres in the two games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 200 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 500 words)

ATHLETICS

Former Olympic champion Pearson back in world championships frame

MELBOURNE - Olympic 100 metres hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson talks to Reuters about her path to the world championships in London after the Australian's confidence-building win in the national trials (ATHLETICS-AUSTRALIA/PEARSON (INTERVIEW, PIX), expect by 0800 GMT / 4 AM ET, by Ian Ransom, 600 words)

MOTOR RACING

Chinese Formula One Grand Prix

Ferrari drivers in the media spotlight

SHANGHAI - Australian Grand Prix winner Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari team mate Kimi Raikkonen are in the media spotlight with both appearing in the main news conference at the Shanghai circuit. (MOTOR-F1-CHINA/, (PIX), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, by Abhishek Takle, 400 words)

We will also have stories from around the paddock.

SOCCER

Premier League

Chelsea win but Tottenham keep the title race alive

LONDON - Chelsea ticked off three more points in their Premier League title quest with a 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Wednesday but Tottenham Hotspur's Houdini-like 3-1 win at Swansea means the race is far from over. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 582 words)

We will have all the latest news ahead of this weekend's Premier League fixtures which include Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur's home clash against Watford. (SOCCER-ENGLAND-TEAM/, expect throughout) (Asia desk editor: Nick Mulvenney)