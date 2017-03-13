Ranking the NCAA tournament title contenders, from 1 to 68

There are nine teams. That is all. Nine teams can win the 2017 college basketball national championship.

Given what we know about the unpredictability of March and the history of NCAA tournament upsets, that might seem like a foolish, perhaps preposterous statement. And sure, technically it’s not true. Technically, Mount St. Mary’s and North Carolina Central can win the 2017 national title. There is a non-zero chance of such an occurrence.

But who can realistically win it all? Nine teams.

Upsets throughout the college basketball regular season are always trumpeted as evidence of parity, and the phrase “wide open” gets used to describe the tournament field every year, but some years, that’s not the case. This is one of those years.

No matter what you may hear elsewhere, there is no parity in college basketball this year. The numbers have shown that, and still show that. The 2016-17 college basketball season was governed by an elite class of bluebloods that has refused to relinquish positions of power heading into postseason play. And heading into the tournament, the cut-off between contenders and pretenders is clearer than ever.

Below is a ranking of the teams most likely to win the 2017 national championship, all the way from 1 through 68, and separated into eight tiers, with some fun/analytical/informative notes here and there. But most importantly, it’s a look at the nine teams that can realistically win six games over the next three weeks and celebrate on April 3 in Phoenix.

TIER 1: THE FAVORITES

1. Duke (2)

Duke was the preseason No. 1, and is the best team in college basketball heading into the NCAA tournament, but those two facts drape a shiny cloak over what was one of the most remarkable and remarkably dysfunctional seasons in recent college hoops memory. All but two Blue Devil rotation players missed time this year due to injury, suspension or both. Some have been sporadically benched for simple inadequacy. There have been kicks and shoves(?), locker room bans and meetings at Coach K’s house, embarrassing upsets and serious back surgeries, and a whole lot more.

But after all that … Is Duke back?!?!? DUKE IS BACK.

In all seriousness, Duke is finally hitting the heights we always thought it could. The Blue Devil offense has scored a combined 1.17 points per possession over its last five games against North Carolina (twice), Clemson, Louisville and Notre Dame. Luke Kennard has found his November and December form. Jayson Tatum looks like he belongs in the NBA yesterday. Tatum shot 28-of-41 on 2-pointers at the ACC tournament, hit 23 of his 27 free throws over four games, and pulled down 7.5 boards per contest. He has become an irresistible force that careens toward the rim with majestic grace and control, blowing past defenders with ease. Frank Jackson has also provided a steady hand in the backcourt to complement and counterbalance Grayson Allen’s volatile game.

The fun thing — and at the same time the scary thing — is that the Blue Devils still have even more room to grow, and still have more time to grow between now and Phoenix.

2. Kansas (1)

The Jayhawks might have the best player in the NCAA tournament in Frank Mason III. They also might have the best NBA player in the NCAA tournament in Josh Jackson. And they have a coach who has won regular-season titles in one of college basketball’s toughest conferences 13 years in a row.

Now, you might say, Wait, doesn’t Kansas always choke in the tournament?

The answer to that would be twofold: Yes, the Jayhawks have choked a few times in the recent past, most notably against Wichita State in 2015 and Stanford in 2014. But no, that does not mean Kansas always chokes. What the heck does 2014 have to do with this year’s team?

Last year, Self and Kansas reached the Elite Eight and lost a deathmatch by essentially one possession to the eventual national champions. This year’s team is different — weaker inside, more explosive on the perimeter — but probably just as good. This year’s team also has a different Mason, one who has developed into the most relentless attack-minded point guard at this level of the sport, and one who, more than anybody else in this tournament, is capable of singlehandedly inspiring a title run.